Miley Cyrus Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With Viral Egg Meme: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Miley Cyrus has put a stop to pregnancy rumors with the most timely pop culture reference. She used the egg that became the most liked Instagram photo ever to slam reports that she’s having a baby.

Leave it someone as creative as Miley Cyrus to come up with an epic way to shut down rumors she and new husband Liam Hemsworth, 28, are having a baby. Under a Daily Mail Twitter post to a story titled “Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ‘are expecting their first child together,'” the 26-year-old used the egg that recently dethroned Kylie Jenner’s first picture of baby Stormi Webster as the most liked Instagram photo ever as a source of puns in which to deny the pregnancy report.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’….we’re happy for us too!” she tweeted back to the story on Jan. 16 and used a picture of the egg covering her belly. A gust of wind had taken her vintage Versace shirt and puffed it up to look like she had a baby bump while the singer was visiting Miami last week, even though in the same set of photos the “bump” was gone as the wind died down. She even superimposed a photo of her smile with her tongue out on top of the egg to make it pure Miley.

“‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives….Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg?” she continued. The “world record egg” page posted over the weekend with the message “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.” Mission accomplished as it now the simple photo of a brown egg has surpassed over 46 million likes as of Jan. 16.

I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” …. we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives…. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019

The Daily Mail Miley pregnancy story actually originated in OK Australia, which ran an article claiming ‘Miley’s over the moon because she’s carrying Liam’s baby… It’s a girl, which is what [they] hoped for.” It continued, “He called his brothers and parents. [Miley] got him to Skype call her family, too. Her mum was crying,” which Miley made fun of with her “everyone is so happy for us” reference. The report even claimed that the couple would move to Liam’s native Australia so they could raise their baby next door to his brother Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky‘s home in Byron Bay outside Sydney. Now that Miley totally shut down OK‘s story about her non-existent pregnancy, it looks like their sources have egg on their faces.