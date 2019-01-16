Michelle Pfeiffer may have been an iconic actress for many years, but she’s a newbie to Instagram, and fans are absolutely loving her classic first post!

Michelle Pfeiffer, 60, is now an Instagram user, and she joined the popular social media site in a BIG way! The iconic actress’ first post was a video clip of her popular 1992 film, Batman Returns, in which she played the amazing and memorable role of Catwoman. The clip shows the moment Michelle’s character, decked out in an eye-catching black leather catsuit, does a backflip to Batman, played by Michael Keaton, and Penguin, played by Danny DeVito. “Meow,” she says in the clip. The blonde beauty’s caption for the video had a similar tone. “MEOW Instagram,” it read.

It didn’t take long for Michelle’s fans to follow her account and comment on the incredible post. “We bow down before you, Iconic Stunning Amazing Forever one,” one follower wrote. “Give it up everyone. The internet has a winner and her name is Michelle Pfeiffer,” another follower said. “I love and respect you So much as an actress and my favorite catwoman On the planet♥️🔥,” a third follower commented.

Michelle’s Instagram debut couldn’t have come at a better time. The Ant-Man star is still going strong in her acting career and will play the impressive role of Queen Ingrith in the 2020 film Maleficent 2, also starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning. Although she took a break from acting for a while to raise her two children, Claudia Rose, now 25, who she adopted as a newborn, and John Henry, now 24, she has still been taking on roles whenever she can, and after a four year break, she returned to the big screen in 2017 with three films: Where Is Kyra?, Mother!, and Murder on the Orient Express.

“I’m an empty nester now,” she admitted to Interview in 2017. “I’ve never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I’m a more balanced person, honestly, when I’m working. But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids’ schedule.”

We’re so happy to have Michelle back in the game and on social media!