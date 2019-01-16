Meghan Markle has got a great sense of humor! The mom-to-be showed it off when someone referred to her as ‘a fat lady.’ See her reaction here!

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Meghan Markle, 37, any more, the new royal proved that she can take a joke! She visited the animal charity Mayhew on Jan. 15, showing off her budding belly in a nude H&M dress, a matching Armani coat and pumps, when one of the women who’d been helped by a therapy animal shook her hand and said something quite unexpected. “Lovely lady, you are! May the good Lord always bless you,” she said. And with a gesture to Meghan’s baby bump, the woman added, “And you’re a fat lady!”

Meghan may have had her back to the camera at the time, but her reaction was still spot on. The mom-to-be laughed, said, “I’ll take it,” and moved on to the next woman in line for a handshake. LOL! While she definitely isn’t “fat,” she is super pregnant and flaunting quite the baby bump these days! With spring coming up — and her April due date fast approaching — Meghan has really began to pop! The dress she wore to the charity hugged her pregnancy curves, just like all of the other adorable maternity outfits she’s been sporting recently.

Recall that just one day before this, she drew all attention to her baby bump in a purple dress and bright red coat. Now that Meghan isn’t hiding her belly anymore, it’s amazing to see her showing off her first pregnancy with bold colors.

Meghan’s in an Armani coat pic.twitter.com/xHc0T92Lg4 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 16, 2019

But we don’t know what we love more, TBH — this adorable monochrome maternity look or Meghan’s perfect response to the “fat lady” comment. She’s got a sense of humor AND a sense of style, a.k.a. the best of both worlds. Prince Harry, 34, is a lucky guy.