Meghan Markle Wears $35 Dress & $5,595 Gown Back-To-Back: Which Look Is Your Fave?

Meghan Markle has just proven that she can go seamlessly from day to evening wear, from affordable to pricey, within hours. Check out her latest transformation.

It’s no secret that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, is a style icon. But on Jan. 16 the former actress demonstrated that she can easily rock a Main Street and a designer look in one day. The mom-to-be stepped up her maternity fashion at two London events and she looked stunning doing it. Meghan wore a $35 H&M dress in the afternoon and a $5,595 Roland Mouret gown in the evening and slayed in both.

In the afternoon the Duchess of Sussex visited Mayhew, an animal welfare charity that she recently became the patron of. Meghan looked stunning in a figure-hugging, knit, cream, turtleneck H&M dress. The simple, classic gown fell just above the knees and was an instant hit with her fans. “She stayed so normal with her pregnancy dress from H&M” one person wrote on Kensington Palace’s Instagram account. “She looks absolutely gorgeous,” another fan gushed over on Twitter. “Can’t wait to see her again tonight also.”

In the evening Meghan didn’t disappoint her fans either. She went to see Cirque du Soleil’s Totem with her husband Prince Harry on her arm. It was a gala in honor of Sentebale, the Duke of Sussex’s charity to help children living with HIV in southern Africa. All eyes were on Meghan’s choice of evening wear – a sparkly, sequined, floor-length, navy Roland Mouret gown, which costs an eye-watering $5,595. “The Duchess look [sic] stunning,” one royal fan tweeted. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look fabulous,” another person wrote.

The royal couple took time out to meet the cast before the performance. Thankfully no one seemed to call the mommy-to-be fat. Earlier in the day at Mayhew, one of the women that Meghan met called her a “fat lady,” but the former Suits star didn’t miss a beat, or get offended. She simply responded, “I’ll take it.” Looks like this “fat lady” certainly knows how to dress!