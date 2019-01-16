Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Rocks Monochromatic Outfits — Fashion Inspo: Pics

Meghan Markle showed off her growing baby bump in a head-to-toe cream outfit as she visited an animal shelter in London on Jan. 16. See her monochromatic look and 30 more stars rocking the trend below!

Meghan Markle, 37, looked polished and chic in a cream Armani coat and H&M maternity dress while visiting an animal charity in London on Jan. 16. She wore matching suede pumps and looked very put-together in her monochromatic outfit! Her baby bump is so adorable! I can’t believe she is rocking sky-high heels at six months pregnant! Kudos to her.

Wearing the same color head-to-toe can make fashion easy, fast and fun. Hailey Baldwin wore head to toe pink while out with husband Justin Bieber on Jan. 15. She even matched her outfit to her new pink hair! Gigi Hadid rocked an all-orange look in New York City back in December. The bold color really turned heads (maybe it was also because she wasn’t wearing a bra!). Not that supermodel Gigi needs any help, but wearing one color, head to toe, really elongates you and makes you appear taller!

While Jennifer Lopez was promoting her movie Second Act, she loved a monochromatic moment! She was angelic in all white on December 11 in New York. The next day, she rocked a blue sequin jumpsuit, along with a blue coat, and blue purse while doing press in New York. In Miami on Dec. 14, she went bold like Gigi, rocking an orange dress, coat, shoes and sunglasses!

