Katherine Schwarzenegger Meets With Mom Amid Rumors Of ‘Summer Wedding’ With Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger don’t want to waste any time in marrying. She met with mom Maria Shriver as she’s reportedly planning a summer wedding.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger had a whirlwind six month romance before he popped the question on Jan. 13. Their wedding is going to be coming together with the same speed as they’re reportedly already looking at dates in the summer of 2019 according to E! News. The couple is “already starting to plan” their nuptials according to the site, and they’ve even got a location in mind. Though Katherine, 29, is a born and bred Angeleno and Chris, 39, a Hollywood heart throb, the nuptials will likely take place on the other side of the country.

“They are thinking about Martha’s Vineyard which is a special place for Katherine and where she spent a lot of time growing up. Chris wants her to have her perfect day and whatever she wants. It will be a big wedding and very traditional,” the insider continued. Katherine comes from the Kennedy clan, as her mom Maria Shriver‘s mother is the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver. The family has a massive compound in Hyannisport, MA and Martha’s Vinyard has been the place of numerous other Kennedy family weddings.

The site reports that Maria will “be very involved with the planning. They will have an engagement party and bridal shower for Katherine coming up. Its a very special time for the family and everyone is completely thrilled. They can’t stop smiling and celebrating.” It looks like they’re already getting together for some early wedding planning as mother and daughter were spotted out together in LA on Jan. 15.

Maria has already shown how happy she is about the couple’s engagement. Katherine and Chris shared the pic of her with the giant diamond engagement ring he gave her to their respective Instagram accounts. On her daughter’s page Maria commented, “Love you. Enjoy this next chapter. Make it fun. You are so loved.” On her future son-in-law’s photo she wrote, “Congratulations to two loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, spiritual people. We are so happy for you. You are blessed as is everyone who knows you. Yes, let’s go.”