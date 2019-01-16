10 Times The Kardashian Sisters Slayed In Silver & Gold Mini Dresses

The KarJenners have showed off their gorgeous figures in eye-catching silver and gold mini dresses on a number of occasions. We’re taking a look back at some of our favorite choices here!

The KarJenner sisters are known for being able to rock any kind of look when the mood strikes, and one of those includes flattering silver and gold mini dresses! Kylie Jenner, 21, recently showed off an amazing Instagram pic of herself posing in a gorgeous gold mini dress on Jan. 16, and it’s inspired us to take a look back at all the times Kylie and her famous siblings flaunted similar dresses. From fancy events to casual hangouts, these ladies left lasting impressions at many different times and we’re loving it!

Kim Kardashian, 38, has worn a silver dress numerous times, and each one perfectly hugged her curves in all the right ways! One sexy dress consisted of a plunging neckline that flaunted her cleavage, and another, which she adorably matched with daughter North West, was a bit longer in length with a turtle neck. Kim also knows how to rock gold dresses. She recently wore a gold mini dress during a photo shoot for a yet-to-be announced project.

In addition to the most recent dress, Kylie has been known to wear other gold and silver dresses. She showed off one of them at the Alexander Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2017. It was a sleeveless choice that had black outlines, and like always, she looked incredible in it! Another one of Kylie’s silver dresses gave us serious flapper girl vibes since it had a lot of fringe, and the sleeveless gold dress she wore at the Pretty Little Liars event in 2017 was both sexy and elegant.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, followed in Kim and Kylie’s footsteps when she stepped out in a silver mini dress during an outing with Luka Sabbat in 2018, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, also rocked a silver mini dress when she was very pregnant at her baby shower. Last but not least, Kendall Jenner, 23, showed off a silver mini dress when she celebrated her 21st birthday in 2016, and a gold velvet wraparound mini dress when she was in London in 2017.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have all given us perfect examples of why silver and gold are two of the best colors for memorable dresses! We can’t wait to see if they wear more in the new year!