Gallery
Hollywood Life

10 Times The Kardashian Sisters Slayed In Silver & Gold Mini Dresses

Kim Kardashian
Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian Versace show, Arrivals, Pre-Fall 2019, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2018 Wearing Versace, Shoes By Yeezy
Kylie Jenner Alexander Wang show, front row, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016
Celebrities arrive to attend model and reality television star Kendall Jenner's 21st birthday celebration, held at Catch Restaurant and Delilah night club in West Hollywood, California. UK RIGHTS ONLY Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL4164203 031116 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian sparkles as she exits The Nice Guy with Luka Sabbat following NYFW. The KUWTK star shows some leg after a night out with friends. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: GOME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

The KarJenners have showed off their gorgeous figures in eye-catching silver and gold mini dresses on a number of occasions. We’re taking a look back at some of our favorite choices here!

The KarJenner sisters are known for being able to rock any kind of look when the mood strikes, and one of those includes flattering silver and gold mini dresses! Kylie Jenner, 21, recently showed off an amazing Instagram pic of herself posing in a gorgeous gold mini dress on Jan. 16, and it’s inspired us to take a look back at all the times Kylie and her famous siblings flaunted similar dresses. From fancy events to casual hangouts, these ladies left lasting impressions at many different times and we’re loving it!

Kim Kardashian, 38, has worn a silver dress numerous times, and each one perfectly hugged her curves in all the right ways! One sexy dress consisted of a plunging neckline that flaunted her cleavage, and another, which she adorably matched with daughter North West, was a bit longer in length with a turtle neck. Kim also knows how to rock gold dresses. She recently wore a gold mini dress during a photo shoot for a yet-to-be announced project.

In addition to the most recent dress, Kylie has been known to wear other gold and silver dresses. She showed off one of them at the Alexander Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2017. It was a sleeveless choice that had black outlines, and like always, she looked incredible in it! Another one of Kylie’s silver dresses gave us serious flapper girl vibes since it had a lot of fringe, and the sleeveless gold dress she wore at the Pretty Little Liars event in 2017 was both sexy and elegant.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, followed in Kim and Kylie’s footsteps when she stepped out in a silver mini dress during an outing with Luka Sabbat in 2018, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, also rocked a silver mini dress when she was very pregnant at her baby shower. Last but not least, Kendall Jenner, 23, showed off a silver mini dress when she celebrated her 21st birthday in 2016, and a gold velvet wraparound mini dress when she was in London in 2017.

View this post on Instagram

🐾

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have all given us perfect examples of why silver and gold are two of the best colors for memorable dresses! We can’t wait to see if they wear more in the new year!