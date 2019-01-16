Jessa Duggar Defends Son’s Stained Shirt In Cute Video 1 Wk. After Pregnancy Announcement

Before mom shamers could even think about criticizing her parenting skills, Jessa Duggar stepped in with her own defense! See what the pregnant momma had to say about Spurgeon’s dirty tee.

Jessa Duggar, 26, loves showing off her adorable baby boys and did just that when she posted a video of them eating their new favorite snack on Jan. 15. “Ben took this video last night,” she said. “Don’t mind the yogurt on the front of Spurgeon’s shirt, or the crumbs in the table crevices — why on earth they design tables with those little tiny cracks that take a fork to scrape out is beyond me. But hey, all of that takes a back seat when our Walmart Pickup order includes dried seaweed! I haven’t joined the club yet. The boys definitely take after their daddy on this one!” Fans loved the hilarious footage of Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 1, snacking, but didn’t think she needed to defend her son’s dirty shirt.

“Yogurt stains on his shirt means he has healthy food to eat,” one of Jessa’s followers wrote. “Crumbs on the table means his momma is not worried about every detail because she’s busy being a mommy first before anything else. Never make excuses for little things like that. Kids are messy. Homes get messy.” Another added, “Girl… Stop apologizing for things like that. We ALL have the yogurt shirt and crumb tables. Mine are in the form of three little boys who never wear pants and a sharpie marker all over my walls…. It happens.”

So true! But the mother of two — soon to be three! — has a history of (kindly) trolling her followers before they can bash her for the silliest things. And we don’t blame her! Instagram users love to get after the Duggar moms for everything from giving their kids nicknames to putting them in bonnets. It never ends!

So it’s great to see her fans supporting her this time around and telling her not to apologize or justify her imperfections. There’s no such thing as a perfect mom! Jessa’s doing her best with her two boys, and is going to be an amazing momma to the little one she has on the way.