Jenelle Evans Defends David Eason Against Claims He Threatened To Shoot Woman On His Property
‘Teen Mom 2’ star, Jenelle Evans, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL, and insisted hubby David Eason didn’t have a gun on him on Jan. 12, when he was accused of approaching a woman and threatening to shoot her.
Jenelle Evans, 27, is speaking out about the shocking accusations that her husband, David Eason, 30, threatened to shoot an innocent woman named Sandra Britt, 52, when she was driving her car around the area of their house on Jan. 12. The accusations against David were first brought on by both Sandra and her daughter, Kelli Britt Faulk, on Jan. 15, three days after the alleged incident took place, but Jenelle is now trying to set the story straight with her own side of things. The Teen Mom 2 star claims that Sandra, who previously told us she was only driving in the area to look for rental homes, went outside their house two days before the incident and was messing with their mailbox.
“Two days before this incident, the same white car [Sandra was driving] was at our mailbox tampering with it,” Jenelle said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “David walked to the end of the driveway and they pulled off.”
Jenelle also went on to give details about the incident between Sandra and David, and they were quite different from the story Sandra told, including the claim that David allegedly had his gun on him when he approached Sandra.