Jenelle Evans Defends David Eason Against Claims He Threatened To Shoot Woman On His Property

‘Teen Mom 2’ star, Jenelle Evans, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL, and insisted hubby David Eason didn’t have a gun on him on Jan. 12, when he was accused of approaching a woman and threatening to shoot her.

Jenelle Evans, 27, is speaking out about the shocking accusations that her husband, David Eason, 30, threatened to shoot an innocent woman named Sandra Britt, 52, when she was driving her car around the area of their house on Jan. 12. The accusations against David were first brought on by both Sandra and her daughter, Kelli Britt Faulk, on Jan. 15, three days after the alleged incident took place, but Jenelle is now trying to set the story straight with her own side of things. The Teen Mom 2 star claims that Sandra, who previously told us she was only driving in the area to look for rental homes, went outside their house two days before the incident and was messing with their mailbox.

“Two days before this incident, the same white car [Sandra was driving] was at our mailbox tampering with it,” Jenelle said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “David walked to the end of the driveway and they pulled off.”

Jenelle also went on to give details about the incident between Sandra and David, and they were quite different from the story Sandra told, including the claim that David allegedly had his gun on him when he approached Sandra.

“Few days later, David was outside and the car parked at the end of our driveway,” Jenelle explained. “He got on our four wheeler and went to our gate. The car drove off our driveway and stopped one-tenth of a mile down the road. David drove up beside her and said, ‘How can I help you?’. A lady responded and said, ‘Oh I’m just a realtor. I was just looking for land for sale. I saw a black gate that I never saw before.’ Knowing she was lying, David said, ‘There’s no land for sale on this street and if there is I’ll be buying it all.’ The lady then said, ‘Oh that’s good! You should take my number!’ David told her, ‘No thanks,’ turned around in front of her car, and drove back to the driveway.”

“When he stopped and looked back she was still stopped near the end of the road and not leaving, Jenelle continued. “David then went back a second time to her car to take pictures of her license plate for his own personal record. When he approached the rear of her car she pulled over again on the side of the road, rolled down her window, and started yelling, ‘I’m just a real estate agent. Come take my business card.’ David then got out his phone and took pictures as he turned around to go back home. There was no sort of chase involved. She was stopped both times when he approached her vehicle and he did not have his gun on him at all. If he threatened her life in any sort of way, why did she ask him to take a business card? “

Jenelle and Sandra’s different stories could be all about perspective, of course, but the fact that one person says there was a gun at the scene and one says there wasn’t raises some serious questions about the specifics of the incident. When we asked Sandra what she thought about Jenelle’s take on the incident, she didn’t hesitate to defend what she initially said and even insisted that Jenelle wasn’t telling the truth. “She’s a liar, I have to laugh in her face about that, I’ll tell her to her face, she’s full of it,” Sandra EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He did have a gun, yes he did! They’re a joke, and I’m working MTV, and I hope they fire her.” Eek!

Sandra also denied Jenelle’s claim that she was at the house days before the incident. “That’s impossible,” she said. “I was nowhere around their property. Show me the camera, show me the video. I was having lunch with my parents in Wilmington, NC.”