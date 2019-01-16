Marvel Fans Fear Tony Stark Is Dead After Watching ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer – Here’s Why

The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer premiered on Jan. 15, and although it looks just as exciting as we anticipated, some fans started freaking out when they noticed Tony Stark was missing from the clip!

The official trailer for the highly-anticipated film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, was released on Jan. 15, and the thrill for the upcoming flick quickly turned to fear for Marvel fans when the beloved character, Tony Stark, who is portrayed by Robert Downey, Jr., was nowhere to be seen! The intense trailer for the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, gave fans confirmation that Peter Parker survived, but since that was already expected, due to the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, it didn’t stop the worry over Tony. Where is he? Was his fate a lot more grim than Peter’s? Is he dead?!

Unlike Peter’s mentor, Tony, many familiar characters do return for the movie, including Aunt May, Happy Hogan, and a lot more of Peter’s friends at Midtown School of Science and Technology. Although Iron Man’s obvious absence from the trailer has caused quite a stir, it’s very likely that Marvel intentionally left any cameo he may make out of the trailer to avoid major spoilers. Since one of the biggest mysteries about the new film is whether or not Tony survived, it’s a smart move to keep the suspense up until the actual release of the sequel on July 5.

In addition to the literal absence of Tony, some serious fans took to Twitter to talk about possible hints in the trailer that may be pointing at his demise. One is when Happy brings Peter and Aunt May a check and it’s signed by Pepper Potts, not Tony. Another is when Peter appears to give his Spider-Man suit a look of grief when he leaves it at home before his trip to Europe. A third possible hint is when Happy tells Peter he’s “all alone” while on the aircraft in Europe. While all three of these scenes could definitely indicate Tony is no longer with them, they could just as easily have nothing to do with Tony! It seems only time will tell with this one, but the fans’ tweets, which consisted of interesting theories, were pretty entertaining!

“happy: ‘you’re all alone.’, me: powerful line, inner me: TONY STARK IS DEAD #SpidermanFarFromHome,” one tweet read. “they mentioned tony stark in the trailer so by that ONE WORD i’m trying to understand if something bad happened to my mans or NOT,” another read. “The old Tony Stark can’t sign your check right now. Why? Cause he’s dead,” a third tweet read, hilariously referencing Taylor Swift‘s song, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

@ tony stark pic.twitter.com/nfNTsH7TqZ — tony stark supremacist (@cptainmrvI) January 15, 2019

happy: “you’re all alone.”

me: powerful line

inner me: TONY STARK IS DEAD #SpidermanFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/Xd9OhtEyeJ — naomi (@marvelunsolved) January 15, 2019

Now that all this speculation is coming to the surface, we truly can’t wait to find out whether or not Tony made it in the new film! We’re keeping our fingers crossed for all the Tony lovers!