Selena Gomez, 26, Finding Comfort In Pal Austin North, 22, Since Leaving Treatment

Selena Gomez is reportedly finding comfort in the arms of a younger man! After leaving treatment in late 2018, Sel has reportedly been spending a lot of time with Austin North, a 22-year-old Disney Channel alum! Are they dating? — Here’s what we know!

Selena Gomez, 26, apparently has a new man after leaving treatment in December. The singer has been cozying up to actor, Austin North, 22, according to Life & Style magazine, which claims he’s been a “positive influence” on Selena. The pair were reportedly spotted in Big Bear, CA in December, and their apparent relationship didn’t end there. Sel and North reportedly attended a church service together on New Year’s Eve in LA — something she used to do with her ex, Justin Bieber, 24, who now attends church with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22.

“They enjoy going on trips that don’t involve alcohol, and although Selena’s been advised not to jump into a relationship just yet, who knows what the future holds!”, the mag’s source says of Selena and North. The two seem to have a lot in common. North is a former Disney Channel star, himself, just like Sel. He is best known for his role as Logan Watson in the original Disney Channel sitcom I Didn’t Do It. “He understands the pressure that comes with fame, and like Selena, is a big believer in God.” North previously dated Duck Dynasty star, Sadie Robertson, 21, in May 2018. They called it quits in August after just four months together.

Selena, who took time away from the spotlight amidst her treatment, returned to Instagram after nearly three months on January 15. “It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth,” she wrote in a heartfelt post, seemingly breaking her silence about her stint in treatment.

“It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all,” she concluded.

After completing treatment in December, the “Back to You” singer has been spending time with close friends and family including longtime BFF, Taylor Swift, 29. Selena’s also been keeping active and focusing on her health, as seen in photos from a recent hike in LA and some post-pilates snaps.

Selena had a tough year in 2018. She is on the mend after being hospitalized twice in October — both times for a low white blood cell count, which could have been a side effect of her kidney transplant over the summer. But, it was her second hospitalization that led to her subsequent treatment after she suffered a panic attack. Selena later underwent treatment at an unknown facility on the east coast.