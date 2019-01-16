Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding: He ‘Loves Seeing Her Face Light Up’ While Planning Their Big Day

While Justin Bieber is ‘very involved’ in planning his wedding with Hailey Baldwin, he lets her take the wheel for the sweetest reason — HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are a tag team when it comes to planning their upcoming wedding — no bridezilla and lazy groom here! “Hailey has been busy planning details for her and Justin’s wedding for a while now and couldn’t be more excited,” a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, but “it’s not only Hailey that has ideas for how she envisions the big day.” That’s right — “Justin is also very involved in giving his input on what he wants included, as well.” But the “No Brainer” singer isn’t too Type A when it comes to the specifics, and for a pretty adorable reason.

“But Justin loves Hailey so much,” so when he sees “how her face lights up when she discusses all the little details, he actually enjoys letting her handle many of the preparations for the actual wedding day,” our source continues. And the couple, who legally tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 2018, even enlisted the help of others. “Hailey has asked her sister, Alaia, for advice on some of the specifics,” our source adds. That’s because Hailey’s older sister, who’s 25, was just a bride herself in Sept. 2017 — and Hailey was the maid of honor at the wedding! On Justin’s side of the family, he sought out help from his mom, Pattie, “to make sure she feels included in the wedding planning also.” So cute.

But there’s something JB prioritizes more than table centerpieces and color-coordinating decor, our source reveals: “Since Justin’s birthday falls on the following day [of the wedding], he is more focused on preparing a continuation of the celebration with a huge bash throughout the weekend for all their friends and family.” The pop star’s nuptials to Hailey is slated for Feb. 28, per Page Six’s report — one day shy of Justin’s 25th birthday! The report also claimed that “Save The Date” cards were already sent out, dancers have begun rehearsing, and Justin’s personal DJ — Tay James — is playing jams for the bash. No location was provided.

On the same day the report surfaced, Jan. 15, we also got word that the February 28th date is locked in! But regarding the location and theme, which guests haven’t even been clued in on, “close family and friends have just been told to be ready and all necessary travel will be figured out by Justin and Hailey,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HL! That’s because the couple wants to “keep things as secretive as possible,” meaning that it also won’t be a “celeb filled situation.” After news of their wedding plans went public, Justin and Hailey made a telling public outing in matching pink street wear!