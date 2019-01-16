Ellen Pompeo Hints She’ll Return To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ For Season 17: ‘I Like My Situation Here’

Even though Ellen Pompeo’s current contract expires next season, the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star doesn’t seem to be interested in leaving the long-running series anytime soon!

Just a few months ago, Ellen Pompeo hinted that she was thinking about saying goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy next season when her current contract expires. But now that some time has passed, her feelings seem to have changed. “I keep saying, ‘I’m ready to move on and I want to stop the show before the ratings go down,’ but the ratings never go down!” she told HollywoodLife‘s sister site TVLine, during an interview on set earlier this month. “They go down a little bit, but the fact that we are able to hold our [title as ABC’s No. 1 series] is kind of [incredible]. It’s very cool to have these kind of ratings and be on a hit network show in this [Peak TV] landscape.”

Ellen’s current two-year, $20 million deal has her locked into the show through Season 16, but because she knows she has a good thing going, she’s warming up to the idea of sticking with the series beyond that point. “It’s pretty nice place to work,” she said. “I like my situation here. As much as the idea of something new appeals to me… the truth is I have three kids. I don’t really want to travel and leave [them]. I don’t want to be a circus traveller and live in hotels. And the network and studio continue to incentivize me and just make me offers that I can’t refuse.”

Furthermore, Ellen realizes that if she leaves the show, which is currently in its 15th season, it’ll likely end considering her character’s name is in the title of the show. And if the show ends, then everyone staffed by it will lose their jobs as well. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about how many people have stable jobs [at Grey’s],” Ellen explained. “In this town you don’t get a lot of 24-episodes-a-season shows. So the fact that this crew gets to film 24 episodes – that’s 10 months of work – and they get to stay in LA [is remarkable].”

At this time, Ellen hasn’t confirmed she’ll be signing a new contract to stay on the show beyond Season 16, but if ABC wants to keep the show going, we have a feeling she’ll stay put for at least a couple more seasons! “I’m contracted through Season 16,” she said. “And beyond that… I don’t really know. I take it day-by-day.”