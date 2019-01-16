Gigi Hadid Hides Her Face As She Visits Zayn Malik’s New York Apartment Amid Split Rumors

Is there hope after all? Gigi Hadid was just pictured outside of Zayn Malik’s apartment, two weeks after their rumored breakup made headlines!

This new picture of Gigi Hadid, 23, which appears to be taken on the street of Zayn Malik’s New York City apartment, is a beacon of hope. It was snapped Jan. 16, just 13 days after a shocking report made its way through the grapevine — the two had split, again, after reuniting in early 2018. Gigi, who looked comfy in a cross between a cardigan and duster coat, obviously didn’t want to be photographed. The model hid her face from the paparazzi as she made her way to the sidewalk. SEE THE PHOTO OF GIGI OUTSIDE OF ZAYN’S APARTMENT, HERE.

It’s unclear where Gigi and Zayn’s relationship stands, whether that be romantic or platonic. As you recall, a source told Us Weekly the pair was “done” but “tried hard to make it work,” just three days into 2019. “She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together. She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much,” the report added. However, the first source did point out that they “could get back together.”

Meanwhile, we heard the couple riffed over different preferences in how they like to spend their free time! “The last three months have been really bad for them. It’s been a pressure cooker relationship where they would spend most of their time indoors,” a source close to the pair EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Jan. 3! “Gigi would want to go out all the time and Zayn would never want to join her. They are young and she wants to enjoy that, him not so much.” But there were rumors of their disintegrating love long before the January report, as fans noticed that Zayn was a no-show at one of Gigi’s biggest events: the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was taped in Nov. 2018. Meanwhile, Gigi didn’t show up at the release party for Zayn’s new album, Icarus Falls, in NYC on Dec. 2018.

Gigi and Zayn’s social media feeds don’t give us any clues, as Gigi last shared a couple’s photo on Oct. 21, 2018 (above). Meanwhile, Zayn’s Instagram feed is completely devoid of Gigi’s face! They began dating in Nov. 2015, but called it quits in March 2018 — it was a brief split, as they were spotted kissing on the streets the next month.