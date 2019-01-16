Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian & More Stars Who Turned Cropped Jackets Into Sexy Shirts

Going outside without a jacket in January isn’t recommended, but celebrities have still been sporting sexy ab-baring looks by turning their coats into cute crop tops.

Cold weather and skin-baring looks don’t really go hand-in-hand. But celebrities know how to beat the weather by turning warmer clothing options into sexy ensembles. One look that’s beloved by celebs is crop tops, but heading out into the January air with one on feels ridiculous. Luckily, cropped jackets can be turned into shirts to keep at least half of your torso toasty.

As with any trend, cropped jackets as shirts is something that the Kardashian and Jenner crew LOVE. Kylie Jenner made a case for the wintertime cropped jacket on Jan. 10 when she shared a mirror selfie in one. The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s abs were on full display in the black zippered jacket, which she paired with leggings.

But the youngest KarJenner isn’t the only one who adores a shorter coat. Kourtney Kardashian also gave the trend some major exposure while on vacation in Japan with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in March 2018.

Kourtney looked cool in a short denim jacket, which she paired with a matching jean skirt, black tights, and leather boots. But the famous family aren't the only stars who have turned their coats into crop tops.