Colton Underwood Admits Ex Aly Raisman Was His ‘First Love’ & ‘Worst Heartbreak’

‘The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood is finally opening up about his first love, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. In one of his first interviews ever about Aly, he reveals their breakup was his ‘worst heartbreak.’

Colton Underwood’s first love wasn’t The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin, even though their breakup hit him hard. Colton called two-time Olympian Aly Raisman, 24, his “first love” during the LadyGang podcast. The 26-year-old was asked about his “worst heartbreak” during the interview, and that’s how Aly was brought up. “I wouldn’t say it was on the show. I would say it was my first love,” Colton said in response to his “worst heartbreak.” The Bachelor star and Aly started dating after the 2016 Rio Olympics and split in June 2017.

“While it was confusing and hard in the beginning, it also taught me a lot about myself, what I need, what I want, what I can do better in a relationship,” Colton said about his relationship with the Olympic gymnast. “It was, like, a big growing, a big step for me. It was really tough.”

This is one of the very first times Colton has talked about Aly and their relationship. He revealed why he’s chosen to not talk about Aly on TV in a previous interview, and it’s not because of a bad breakup. “To be very candid about it, she’s going through enough right now,” Colton told Us Weekly. “She doesn’t deserve to be in this at all.” Aly was one of 141 women who accused disgraced USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual misconduct. Aly testified against Larry in court, and he was eventually sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison.

Colton raved over Aly after her poignant speech at the 2018 ESPYs for the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. “Unbelievable,” Colton told the outlet and added that “she and all of her friends — and everything they have done — has honestly moved our society in such a positive way and such a positive direction.” While they may have gone their separate ways, there’s no bad blood between these exes.