Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Bond With His Son, 6, In 1st Pics Since Engagement

Now, that’s one happy family! For the first time since they got engaged, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were seen in public, as they took his young son, Jack, out for a walk!

In a preview of the lovely life that Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, are going to have after they say “I do,” the two were seen with his son, Jack, 6, in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, according to Daily Mail. The trio – which you can see in pictures here – headed out into the rainy LA day, with Chris rocking a coat emblazoned with the American flag. Katherine’s raincoat wasn’t so “red, white and blue,” but she still looked stylish, while Jack had his red raincoat (which matching rain boots!) zipped up to his lips. Cute!

Katherine joined Jack in some rainy day fun, as the two walked through a couple deep puddles (which, is there anything more fun for a 6-year-old boy than stomping through a puddle?) Chris, who had opted for a pair of sneakers and shorts, stayed on the sidewalk. Despite it being a bit chilly in Los Angeles, Chris seemed fine in the shorts as the trio went on for the walk. Perhaps he was kept warm by his brand new love? Or perhaps he was fine since he’s a boy from Minnesota, and a LA January doesn’t compare to a Midwest winter?

Don’t expect Anna Faris, 42, to give the cold shoulder to Chris and Katherine. His ex-wife (and Jack’s mom) responded to the news of Chris’s engagement with love and happiness! Not only did she congratulate the two by saying she was “happy for you both, but” she also offered to officiate their rumored summer wedding. “Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing.’ And I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister,’ “ she said on her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified.

Considering how quickly things are moving, Chris might take up Anna on her offer. Katherine and her mother, Maria Shriver, 63, are reportedly already in the planning stages. They’re planning an engagement party and a bridal shower. Plus, they have a location in mind for the wedding for this “summer” wedding: Martha’s Vineyard. The location has a special place in Katherine’s heart, as it’s where she spent a lot of time growing up.