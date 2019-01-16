Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Pic Of Cute Cousins True & Chicago Holding Hands

These cousins are so close! True Thompson and Chicago West couldn’t have looked cuter all cuddled up in Khloe Kardashian’s latest post. See the sweet shot for yourself!

It does not get more adorable than these two. Chicago West, 1, and True Thompson, 9 months, were cute as could be in the new pic Khloe Kardashian, 34, shared of her niece and daughter for Chi’s first birthday. The sweet shot appeared on Instagram along with a few other photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s little one, although they had all been shared before. But even so, that doesn’t mean that we’ll ever get tired of seeing Chicago and True looking pretty in pink in Bali, dressed like unicorns for Halloween or chowing down on cupcakes. It was such an adorable photo tribute to celebrate Kim and Kanye’s youngest on her big day.

One thing’s for sure — these cousins are clearly built-in best friends, and it has been so fun watching True and Chicago grow up side by side in 2018. Recall Khloe took the two on a shopping spree in December where they literally shopped until they dropped. After holding hands in their strollers, the little ones crashed in the backseat. And later that month, they posed for possibly their cutest pic yet, chilling on an armchair all bundled up in fab winter ‘fits. “I can’t wait to hear their voices and their little conversations,” Khloe wrote. “I wonder what they are thinking!”

Ditto! But as cute as this little duo is, they’re actually part of an even cuter cousin trio. That’s right, Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 11 months, often joins in on their playdates!

How lucky are these three little girls to be so close in age? We bet it won’t be long before they get their own Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff — because keeping track of so many cute KarJenner kiddos is like a full-time job.