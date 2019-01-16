Chicago West Twins With Kim K & Gets Mini Version Of Mom’s $240K Mercedes For 1st Bday

Like mother like daughter! Chicago West is living large just like mom, and even got a flashy new car for her 1st birthday!

It’s the lavish life all the way for Kim Kardashian’s kids! The youngest member of the Kardashian-West family turned one on Jan. 15, and her family pulled out all the stops. Little Chicago got the ULTIMATE b-day present when Auntie Kourtney Kardashian, 39, gifted her a yellow Mercedes wagon! Of course, it was a mini version of the real deal, but still – Chicago is one lucky little lady! Her toy car looked just like the real-life version of mommy Kim’s, just with a slightly smaller price tag. Kim’s neon Mercedes, gifted to her by hubby Kanye West, 41, retails for a whopping $240,000!

Needless to say, Chicago was thrilled with her new present! In the clip, she can be seen sitting into her new wagon, taking her post behind the steering wheel. She is joined by her siblings, who look equally as pleased with the new ride. “It’s Chicago’s birthday and look what Kourt pulled up with,” Kim said in her video of the moment. “This is what Chi gets to match mommy. Oh my gosh, thank you Kourt!”Kim also revealed that they were having a family party that night, to celebrate the occasion, but first – it was play time. “We’re driving!” Saint excitedly said at one point.

It’s a good thing Kim’s massive Hidden Hills, California home has plenty of room. In addition to making room for the new Mercedes, she’s going to need to make room for her growing family! Kim has another little one on the way, and confirmed the exciting news during a Jan. 14 interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen! The KKW Cosmetics founder revealed that she once again would be using a surrogate for this pregnancy, and this time, it’s a boy!

We’re sending warm wishes to little Chicago on her birthday! She might be about 15 years too early for a real car, but until then, she’s still riding around in style!