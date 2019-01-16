Cardi B Hosts The Ultimate Booty Shaking Competition In New ‘Twerk’ Music Video With City Girls

Twerk it out! Cardi B is the judge of the sexiest dance competition ever in her new music video! Watch her ‘Twerk’ video with hip-hop duo City Girls here!

Before rising the ranks to be one of the hottest rappers in the game, Cardi B, 26, was a professional dancer, so it’s only fitting that she’s the queen bee in her new “Twerk” music video. The rapper teamed up with City Girls for a sexy, dance-filled music, video, and let’s just say it’s not for the faint-hearted. In the clip, Cardi strips down to next to nothing, and shows her fierce side in barely there tiger-print body paint! She shakes what her momma gave her the whole way through, alongside dozens of other twerking women! At one point Cardi donned a glittering bra that sparkled in the sun. Laurel DeWitt, one of the costume designers for Cardi’s new video, revealed why they went for that look. “The inspiration for Cardi’s look was silver with diamonds and bling lingerie — Something sexy and fun she could twerk in!” she EXCLUSIVELY told HL!

City Girls — aka JT and Yung Miami — released their highly-anticipated first album, Girl Code, on Nov. 16, and it’s packed with 13 bangers. In addition to their hit with Cardi, the two ladies teamed up with the likes of Jacquees (“Give It A Try”), and Lil Baby (“Season”). Depsite, JT being prison for convicted of credit card fraud, there was nothing stopping these ladies from dropping a collection of bangers!

Cardi is on fire lately, and her new music video isn’t the only clip that has her looking like a smoke-show. The rapper shared an Instagram post with fans on Jan. 14, and flaunted her perfect 6-pack abs. The clip showed Cardi standing in a sexy lace bra top, and a pair of hole-filled jeans, but it was words that will have you snapping to attention. “This whole entire outfit right here is part of my Fashion Nova collection,” Cardi starts by saying in the clip. But – her words quickly become X-rated. She adds that the ensemble is the perfect outfit to wear to brunch, and “wash down that dick breath of yours with some mimosas.” Okurr Cardi! Be sure to watch the spitfire’s new music video above!