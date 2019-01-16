Cardi B’s Pants Were So Tight, She Says She Was Getting A ‘P***y Wedgie’ In Hilarious Video

Cardi B gave fans a graphic lesson on vaginal health in the funniest video EVER! Her pants were so tight that she sat down with her bare butt during a car ride. She even described what could happen if you don’t take care of a ‘p—y wedgie,’ right away…

Ouch! If you were wondering what the effects of a severe vagina wedgie are, there’s no need to look any further. Cardi B, 26, suffered a painful “p—y wedgie” in tight blue jeans on January 16, and showed the reality (and struggle) of it all in a video on Instagram. After she was forced to unbutton her distressed denim jeans during a car ride, Cardi gave fans a lesson in vaginal health.

“This how I gotta ride in the car son because these pants is too mother–king tight. S–t was giving my p—y a wedgie,” she said of her denim pants by NAMILIA. “I hate having p—y wedgies, bro. My p—y be screaming at me like, ‘Bitch! You got me f–ked up! You want a yeast infection, bitch? You want a f–king yeast infection?’ So, you nam’ sayin’? Y’all I ride around this ho like this. P—y breathin’, though. P—y breathin’!”

Cardi’s denim look also came with a matching jean bra top, which was also courtesy of NAMILIA. She paired her ensemble with pointed stilettos by Dolce & Gabbana. The “Money” rapper committed to her blue look, wearing matching eyeshadow with a winged cat eye. Before her p—y debacle, Cardi posed for a sexy photo on Instagram, which showed off her OOTD.

This isn’t the first time Cardi’s complained about having a wedgie. Earlier this month, she actually stopped mid-performance in New Zealand to adjust her outfit for the same issue. “I need a little break! I’ll be right back. I gotta take this wedgie out my ass,” she told fans of her sultry red bodysuit during the Bay Dreams concert in Mount Maunganui.

The Fashion Nova designer continues to impress in a few different areas — fashion, music (of course) and health. After giving birth to her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July, Cardi bounced back after baby in a matter of weeks. The rapper has been showing off her incredibly toned tummy, having showcased her abs in the above photo from January 15.

Cardi has been open about her struggle to gain weight after her first pregnancy. She took to Instagram Live in November, where she revealed that she was “depressed” because she kept losing weight after giving birth. At one point, the rapper even admitted that she was trying to gain weight.