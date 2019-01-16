Cardi B’s not one to get political, but the ‘Money’ speaker had to speak up after Donald Trump forced federal employees to return to work, without pay, amid the government shutdown!

Cardi B’s Instagram feed isn’t exactly the NPR, but she did her best to clue in fans on America’s current turmoil! Of course, she did it in true Cardi style. “Hey y’all I just wanted to remind ya, because it’s been a little over three weeks, okay…Trump is now ordering, as a [summons], federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid,” Cardi, 26, said in an video on Jan. 16. And it’s true. Donald Trump has ordered “tens of thousands” of federal employees to return to their desks without pay, which his administration announced on Jan. 15, according to The New York Times. And Cardi predicted some fans’ next argument — yes, there was a government shutdown in 2013 during Barack Obama’s presidency.

“Now, I don’t want to hear y’all motherf***ers talking about ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days’ — yeah b*tch. For healthcare. So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you b*tches could check out your p*ssies at the gynecologist,” she said. Despite Cardi’s hilarious examples of our health care privileges, we do have to point out that Obama didn’t actually “shut down” the government to force Obamacare, contrary to some viral posts. The House and Senate (controlled by opposing parties) couldn’t come to a consensus on a government budget over the new health care law, but the Congressional Republicans finally “conceded defeat” after 16 days, which NYT also reported on five years ago. Anyways, we digress…Cardi just wants us to find solutions.

Even though she acknowledged that many fans “don’t care” about the shut down, she pleaded that “everybody needs to take this serious.” And she wants us to “take action,” but admitted she didn’t know what exactly to do — that’s not her field! “B*tch I’m scared. This is crazy,” she continued. “And I really feel bad for these f***ing people who have to go to work to not get motherf***ing paid.” You can watch the full video below!

Cardi has valid reason to be scared. The government shutdown, which started on Dec. 22, 2018, is the United States’ longest shutdown (including this one, there have been 21 total). Cardi has a lot to say about the POTUS today, as she also called him a “clout chaser” during a rant about his proposed border wall during an IG Live session on Wednesday.

Addressing Trump, the rapper said, “[You] promised these motherf***ers something that you know you couldn’t do. You promised these f***ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible. But they voted for you and you promised them this s**t so now you have to do it.” And explaining her “clout chaser” diss, Cardi said, ”He’s like one of these new rap artists — they follow, they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that.”