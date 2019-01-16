BTS Shares New Photos Of Suga’s Dog, Min Holly, & Fans Can’t Get Over The Cuteness

Suga’s dog is a star in her own right! New photos of the celeb pup have finally arrived, & BTS fans are flipping for the adorable pics.

Just when we thought we couldn’t love BTS any more than we already do, they hit us with a new heart-melting pic! Except – the pic isn’t of the band, it’s of Suga’s dog! The K-Pop septet took to Twitter on Jan. 16 with a sweet photo of the pup, and it will instantly make your day. The curly-haired fluffer rocks a pair off circular shades in one image, looking every bit the part of a rockstar, just like dad! In another photo, the dog, named Min Holly, stared wide-eyed at the camera, showing fans her big brown eyes. Min Holly is basically the cutest thing ever!

It’s been a while since Suga has shared a photo of his fluffy friend, and fans instantly began fawning over the BTS pupper as soon as she hit the internet. “HOLLY LITTLE FLUFF BALL I MISSED YOU so cute!!” one fan wrote. “Min Hollyyyyyyy omgggggg youre soooo adorable,” another said said. “We stan,”a third fan tweet read. Some BTS fans inserted a little humor into the situation. “Like father like son,” one joked.

The cuteness is very real when it comes to Suga’s dog, but it’s not the only photo BTS fan are flipping for this week. On Jan. 15, Jimin hit the stage with his bandmates at the Seoul Music Awards, and he had quite the surprise. The star stepped out rocking purple hair! After seeing photos and videos from the performance, fans were falling in love with his lilac locks. “JIMIN WITH PURPLE HAIR I AM SHOCK,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Jimin’s purple hair looks so good.” Let’s hope he keeps the purple hair for a while!

BTS sure know how to win over the hearts of their armies. The band’s latest Twitter post may be alllll about Suga’s dog, but fans are still 100% invested. See some of the sweetest responses above!