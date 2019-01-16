Blake Shelton Doing ‘Major Planning’ For Gwen Stefani Proposal: Waiting For The ‘Most Romantic Moment’

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have played it coy when it comes to getting married, the country crooner is planning to pop the question in a big way. We’ve got the details.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been a couple for over three years, but have always claimed that they “feel married” and are in no rush to walk down the aisle after both went through painful divorces in 2015. But 2019 is going to be the year that the 42-year-old The Voice judge will finally pop the question. “Blake has major plans to propose. Everyday he falls more in love with Gwen, everything she does has him falling more and more in love with her,” a source close to the “Came Here To Forget” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He has been thinking about the perfect ring, the perfect timing, whether or not he will get on one knee and the perfect wording to ask Gwen to spend the rest of her life with him. Blake has been thinking about all of it and is excitedly waiting for the most romantic moment to change their lives forever. Blake and Gwen have definitely discussed marriage and how they would plan their wedding, but the fact that Gwen isn’t pressuring Blake one bit to rush into things only makes him want to marry her that much more,” our insider continues.

“Blake absolutely adores Gwen, and her laid-back attitude on life, which he feels compliments his personality. Blake never intended to fall so hard and so fast for Gwen, but now he can’t imagine his life without her. One of the things that really brought them closer together from the beginning was how they could both relate to going through a rough divorce at the time. They both look at marriage in a completely different light now and it’s not something they take lightly,” our source adds.

Gwen recently got a big time grilling on if she was engaged to Blake she appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show on Dec. 4, 2018. “So Blake told me that y’all are engaged now,” the 60-year-old host told her point-blank. Gwen, 49, looked shocked and fired back “No he didn’t. No we’re not. No we’re not. No we’re not.” Ellen kept pressing her hard, telling her “Yes, he told me you’re engaged. So let’s talk about that.” Mom of three Gwen responded, “What are you talking about? We’re not. We’re not engaged, and we’re not married. And he’s my boyfriend still.” Ellen pressed on, asking her, “But when will you get married?” and Gwen told her, “I don’t know. I do not know.” Well, she may finally get her answer soon with Blake’s upcoming proposal.