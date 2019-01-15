Mysterio: 5 Things To Know About Jake Gyllenhaal’s Hunky Spider-Man Character

The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer has dropped and fans are SHOOK after getting their first real good look at Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Mysterio.’ Don’t know who the Marvel character is? Here are some important details.

“Europe doesn’t really need a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,” Tom Holland said in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer that was released on Jan. 15. In addition to raising a few questions – mainly, [SPOILER ALERT] how are Spider-Man and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) alive following Avengers: Infinity War? – it gave Marvel fans the first glimpse of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. Described as “Iron Man and Thor rolled all into one,” Mysterio is….rather mysterious. So, who is he?

1. He’s a classic Spider-Man villain… Created by the late comics icons Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Mysterio first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #13 back in June 1964, meaning the character is turning 55 this year. Mysterio is actually Quentin Beck, a special effects wizard and stunt man who turned to crime after his attempt to become a leading actor fails. He uses illusions, hypnotism and sleight-of-hand magic (not the kind Dr. Strange uses) to pull off heists. His most noted feature is his giant one-way Plexiglas helmet, aka the “fishbowl.”

2. …who is a hero in the new movie…? Mysterio’s history and powers have shifted and changed in the half-century since his creation, but for the most part, he’s been a villain. So, it’s odd that his first appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home paints him as a good guy. Supposedly, Mysterio will be a hero?

“Well there are these threats to the world, the Elemental creatures,” Jake said during Brazil’s Comic-Con CCXP, per Collider, “and Mysterio is someone who knows about them and who wants to make sure that the world is safe from them, and Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them in a way. And he teams up with the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately, he has to make him become more than just a Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.”

3. He’s a founding member of the Sinister Six. Of course, this could just be a bit of misdirection (aka a LIE!) on Jake’s part. Could Mysterio actually be a villain? After all, he is an original member of the Sinister Six, the group of villains that teamed up to take on Spider-Man in the comics. The other original members include Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, Kraven The Hunter, and The Vulture (the villain from Spider-Man: Homecoming.) Hydro-Man, a villain who can transform himself into water, is also a member of this villainous group. Say, wasn’t there a giant man made of water in the Far From Home trailer? And a man made out of stone?

Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio looks SO FREAKING DOPE! #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/ns2OsxVlx1 — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) January 15, 2019

Mysterio by Steve Ditko pic.twitter.com/JyW1M7Pr4P — Cool Comic Art (@CoolComicArt) January 15, 2019

4. There have been other Mysterios. Comics are weird. Characters die and come back. There are different versions of the same person. It’s all one big mess. So, it should be no surprise that there have been more than one Mysterio. Daniel Burkhart, the second Mysterio, debuted in 1975. The third Mysterio, Francis Klum, was created by Kevin Smith and Terry Dodsom in 2002. Mysterion, the fourth iteration of the character, appeared in 2013.

5. He could have been a whole lot more…groovy. This is Mysterio’s first appearance in a Marvel movie, but that wouldn’t be the case had Sam Raimi made his rumored fourth Spider-Man movie. Storyboards for the proposed film (done by artist, writer, and filmmaker Jeffrey Henderson, per IO9) show that Mysterio would appear in a “montage of C and D-list villains” being captured by the webhead. The man behind Mysterio’s mask would have been…Bruce Campbell, the Evil Dead star and actor who appeared in all three prior Spider-Man movies.