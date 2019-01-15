Women’s March 2019: When, Where & Everything Else You Need To Know About 3rd Annual Protest

It’s that time of year again. The third annual Women’s March commences on January 19 on the streets of NYC, DC, and other cities across the United States. Find out when and where to go to your local march, here.

The official Women’s March is being held, as always, in Washington, DC. However, there are hundreds of sister marches happening across the United States, Europe, and Asia! You can enter your zip code in the database HERE to find our local protest. The DC march is slated to begin at the National Mall between 12th and 3rd Street at 10am ET, ending in a rally at Constitution Gardens, between 21st Street and Constitution Avenue, around 1:30pm. The event officially ends at 4pm. While the organization hasn’t announced what’s happening at the rally, going off the past two years there will likely be performances, rousing speeches, and potentially celebrity guests.

Another large major protest is, again, in New York City. Two groups, the Women’s March Alliance and Women’s March Inc. (it’s confusing) are joining together to march near Central Park. This is the same location as the past two Women’s Marches, as well as the March for our Lives in 2018. It begins at 72nd street and Columbus Avenue, but those needing assistance can enter at 61st. The event starts with a rally at 10am ET; the march will kick off around 11:15am. The march ends when the last person arrives at 6th Avenue and 45th Street — likely around 2:00pm.

There’s another option in NYC. Women’s March NYC and the New York Immigration Coalition are holding a Unity Rally at Foley Square (the location of 2011’s Occupy Wall Street) in the Financial District. According to a joint statement, “the Women’s Unity Rally in NYC will highlight the leadership of Black women, immigrant women and women of color as part of the national #WomensWave, and in response to the Trump Administration’s continued assault on immigrant communities and communities of color. Organizations including grassroots advocates, nonprofit community organizations, labor unions and more, will rally to demand justice for women, communities of color, immigrant families, gender-nonconforming individuals, all-faith practitioners, and people with disabilities. By affirmatively linking our collective struggles, we aim to elevate the diverse experiences of ALL women in the resistance.” The rally starts at 10am ET, as well, and ends at 2pm.

What you should bring to your march: a small backpack or bag, water, snacks, and comfortable shoes. Wear layers in case it’s cold! And, of course, bring your best banners, flags, and signs to the protest. What you should NOT bring: weapons and anything construed as a weapon (pocket knives, scissors, etc.), and illegal drugs. Not that while weed is legal in DC, the march is on federal property, where it is still prohibited.