‘This Is Us’ Scoop: Cast Reveals Beth-Centered Ep Will ‘Fill In The Blanks’ About Her & More

‘This Is Us’ returns for the rest of season 3 on Jan. 15, and fans are hungry to find out what’s next for their fave characters. Susan Kelechi Watson and Melanie Liburd spoke to HL about the crucial episodes ahead.

This Is Us has been away for a long winter hiatus, but the hit show is FINALLY back. During the winter finale, Randall and Beth hit a rough patch when he chose to continue his campaign. Another flash forward revealed that Beth overseeing a ballet class in the future. Beth is one of the only characters whose backstory we haven’t explored yet, but that’s going to change in the back half of season 3!

There will be a Beth-centered episode, and Susan Kelechi Watson told HollywoodLife at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Nov. 2018 that we’ll “get to learn about her childhood and fill in the blanks more about why she was giving everybody Judith Jamison/Debbie Allen vibes in episode nine.” She also teased that Beth and Randall will continue to have some “rocky times” and we’ll “have to just see that through.”

Another major aspect of the winter finale was that Kevin and Zoe learned that Jack’s brother, Nicky, is actually alive and didn’t die in Vietnam. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Melanie Liburd about how this revelation is going to impact Kevin. “Oh my gosh, hugely. The wonderful thing about the show is that the more we seem to be discovering, the more questions we need to be asking, so there is this really interesting, fascinating storyline,” Melanie said. “I mean, how is he going to tell the family and what are they going to go about that? That’s gonna be really interesting, and it’s a positive thing. He’s alive, which is great.”

Melanie also said she was “so excited” to explore more of her characters and thinks Kevin and Zoe might be “the one” for each other! “They’re falling in love, and it’s such a beautiful story. They complement each other, and they’re really, really good for each other right now.” This Is Us season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.