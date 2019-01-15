‘This Is Us’ Recap: Kevin Uncovers A Shocking Truth About Jack & Nicky

‘This Is Us’ is back! The show hit the ground running after its winter hiatus. As Kevin searched for more answers about Jack’s brother, he found out something that changes everything. Plus, did Randall win the election?

This Is Us picks up 7 weeks after the winter finale. The results of the city council election are coming in, and Randall has his family by his side. But things are noticeably tense between Kevin and Zoe. Kevin eventually walks up to Zoe and apologizes for pushing her too hard. Zoe’s not ready to fall back into a relationship with Kevin just yet. “I can’t do this,” she says, before handing him the keys to what was supposed to be their place.

The show then flashes back to 7 weeks before election night. Randall is sleeping on the couch. Beth is still pissed AF that Randall didn’t quit the campaign. She tells Randall that he’s on his own, and she’s going to stay out of his way. Randall remembers a talk he had with Jack in Washington when he was a teenager. Randall was worried about how he would balance his future career with his future wife and kids. He was right to be worried.

Kevin and Zoe get back from Vietnam, and he wants her to move in with him. He has become obsessed with finding out more information about Jack’s brother. Five weeks before the election, Kevin and Zoe go on a mission to find more information. They need proof that Kevin is related to Nicky to get documents about him. Zoe’s got a connection — her ex — who works for the government and can get the records. When they meet up, Zoe’s ex is still not over whatever happened between him and Zoe. They dated for a few years, but Zoe refuses to elaborate.

Meanwhile, Randall has been off in Philly for the campaign. Beth has been doing everything with the kids and taking care of Christmas. Beth and Randall get into a fight one night after he gets home. He thinks that she’s mad that he has something he cares about and she doesn’t. He says that he played Mr. Mom all last year and didn’t complain. This only fuels Beth’s fire and the tension between them.

Two weeks until election night falls on New Year’s Eve. Randall manages to get his hands on some special blueberry pie for Beth and the girls. He gets home and apologizes for missing so much because of the campaign.

Kevin finally receives Nicky’s documents. Nicky left Vietnam in 1971 and was sent to Walter Reed Military Hospital for a psych evaluation. He was discharged a few months later. He signed some documents as “Clark Kent.” Very funny, Nicky. As Kevin goes through this information, he snaps at Zoe. He’s pissed that her boxes are still unpacked. He wants to know her plans. Zoe feels backed into a corner and says she needs space from Kevin.

One week before election night, Beth and Randall have a heart-to-heart. “I should have had your back,” Beth admits. She apologizes for being so hard on him. Jack told Randall that he hoped the universe would put the right person in his path, and Beth is that person. No matter what comes their way, Beth and Randall are the definition of endgame.

Kate and Toby are prepping for baby, and Toby tackles the nursery. He gives Kate a truly wonderful gift. He builds her a football stadium similar to the one her dad built for her. Kate breaks down into tears at the thought Toby put into this gift.

As the election results come in, Kevin walks out and Zoe follows him. She opens up about why she needed space. She’s never lived with anyone. She had three locks on her door and bars on the window in order to feel safe. “It’s a lot for me to give up my own safe space,” she admits. Kevin only wants Zoe to do what’s she’s ready for, but she wants to take the next step with Kevin. “I’m in love with you, and I want John Stamos back,” Zoe tells Kevin.

The episode ends with Kevin and Zoe going through boxes at their apartment after making up. In Kevin’s box designated for his dad’s things, they find an old postcard that was from “Clark Kent,” a.k.a. Nicky! Kevin realizes Jack knew Nicky was alive the whole time! The final seconds also reveal that Randall surprisingly won the election!