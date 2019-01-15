Watch
The Situation Shares Sad Video Of His Car Ride To Prison: ‘There’s Nothing More To Say…Take Me To Jail’

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino headed to prison for tax fraud on Jan. 15, and in a live video with fans, he shared his car ride to the New York location where he’ll start his eight month sentence.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, sadly started his eight month prison sentence for tax fraud on Jan. 15, and he opened up about the tough day by posting a live video of himself in a car while on his way to Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, where he will serve his sentence. His wife, Lauren Pesce, is the one who filmed the somber moment, and the raw stream captured Mike taking everything in and sharing his thoughts to his viewers out loud. “I’m just gonna handle this and put this behind me and move forward,” he told the camera.

In addition to filming, Lauren spent the car ride reading the Jersey Shore star some positive comments that were coming in from his fans during the live stream, and he responded with jokes and positive feedback. “You’re going to save a lot of money on food! That’s all we spend our money on,” he playfully said to Lauren, before giving his fans some hopeful comments. “The comeback is always greater than the setback,” he said. He went on to promise to be a better version of himself when he gets out of prison. “There is nothing more to say … just take me to jail,” he said before ending the stream.

Earlier in the day, Mike posted several social media messages about his upcoming sentence, including a GIF from the movie Good Fellas that read, “Now take me to jail”, as well as his prison address to encourage his family, friends and fans to write him letters.

Mike and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were both indicted for tax evasion in 2014 and after more charges came out in 2017, Mike pleaded guilty in Jan. 2018. Nine months later, in Oct., he was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised probation.

Before Mike shared his live stream on Instagram, he was already receiving tons of support from his Jersey Shore co-stars, including Snooki, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly D and Angelina Pivarnick. “Sending love to my brother today!!! We Love you!!!!” Snooki wrote in a post. “Stay strong for him!” Ronnie told fans on social media. Pauly started the hashtag “FreeSitch” for his friend, and Angelina took to Instagram to share her own message. “Sending love to my brother today!!! We Love you!!!!” she wrote.