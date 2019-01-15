Super Blood Moon Eclipse 2019: When Is It & Best Places To Watch

You ready for the super blood moon eclipse? The most exciting lunar event of the year is happening in mere days, on January 20! Learn more about the eclipse, and how you can watch it here.

The first exciting lunar event of 2019 is almost here! Coming up on January 20 is the forebodingly named Super Blood Moon Eclipse. Unfortunately, it’s not as metal as it sounds. But still! This lunar anomaly is a triple threat: a full supermoon, a blood moon, and a total lunar eclipse melding together to form a gorgeously bright moon that moves across the Earth’s shadow, and goes dark for over an hour. Disappointed that you couldn’t see the incredible solar eclipse that happened last year? You’re in luck, friend! This eclipse will be visible across all of North America, though the East Coast will have a slightly better view, according to space.com. This is going to be dazzling!

The moon will be at its fullest point early Sunday evening, with a partial eclipse beginning at 10:34pm ET. The total eclipse will occur at 12:12am ET, ending at approximately 12:43am. The event will be over at 1:51am. That’s late, but luckily, Monday, January 21 is Martin Luther King Day, meaning many of you (and your kids) have the day off! This is actually the first time since 1975 that a total lunar eclipse coincides with a holiday weekend. As if “Super Blood Moon Eclipse” wasn’t enough of a title, the moon also meets the criteria to be called “America’s Eclipse.”

Why? The entire eclipse is visible from start to finish across the mainland 48 states, and the total eclipse begins before midnight from coast to coast. Only two other eclipses meet that criteria in the last 50 years — one in April 1968, and one, coincidentally, on January 20 (2000). Be sure to stay up on the 20th and watch history be made!