‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Comes Face-To-Face With Peter Parker

The death of Peter Parker was greatly exaggerated, as the web-slinger was back in action for the new ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer.

After the end of Avengers: Infinity War (Spoiler Alert: everyone dies), no one expected Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker to be back in action for a long time. Yet, you can’t keep your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man down for long. After a week that saw the release of trailers for Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, superhero fans were treated to the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Oh, and it’s a doozy.

Peter Parker heads to Europe on a school trip with MJ, Ned, and more. While this trip is supposed to be fun, Peter soon encounters trouble. Nick Fury comes to him for help with the Elementals, and Peter steps up to the challenge. However, in the midst of his battles with new villains, he encounters Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. “You don’t want any part of this,” Mysterio says, before flying into action. Are Spider-Man and Mysterio teaming up? While it looks like it, Peter needs to watch his back when it comes to Mysterio. He is a villain, after all.

There was speculation that the trailer would be released – or, at least, leaked – on Dec. 8, the date of the Sony Panel at the Comic-Con Experience in San Paulo, Brazil. Depending on how adventurous the Brazilian fans were with their cell phones, the Internet was either going to get a blurry bootleg or Marvel/Sony, knowing that it would be impossible to keep the trailer a secret, would release it in full. Pictures of Spidey’s “Stealth Suit” already hit the Internet, per IGN, as the all-black outfit raised questions about whether or not it was a gift from S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (who is also in Far From Home….who also died in Infinity War.)

Speaking of which – how is Spider-Men, who famously perished at the end of Infinity War – alive? Supposedly, this movie will take place after the fourth Avengers movie. When asked when Far From Home takes place, MCU head Kevin Feige, played coy, per PASTE. “Well, when does [Far From Home] take place? We know it’s the summer. I think it’s summer vacation. I think he’s going to Europe with his friends. I don’t know what summer … I mean, I do know [but you don’t].” Uh, rude, Kevin.

As seen above, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon are all back to reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Jake is new to the cast, as he will portray the illusion-wielding Mysterio. How does this fit in with the Avengers’ mission to combat Thanos in Endgame? How did Spider-Man come back to life? Is Tony Stark still alive? So many questions! What more is in store for the amazing and uncanny Spider-Man? Fans will have to wait until July 5, 2019, when the film hits theatres.