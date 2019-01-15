Sophie Turner & Kate Upton Rock Retro, Old-Hollywood Hair — Who Channels Marilyn Monroe Best?

Both Sophie Turner and Kate Upton wore retro-inspired hairstyles this week, and both looked absolutely gorgeous! See their old Hollywood looks below and tell us what you think!

While doing press for Wella hair, Sophie Turner looked gorgeous thanks to big, glam waves by hairstylist Christian Wood on Jan. 15. Her smokey eye and saucy makeup was done by Hung Vanngo, and it was total perfection. She looked absolutely amazing! We love this retro look on her — it’s so regal. She reminds us of Marilyn Monroe — such a blonde bombshell! Joe Jonas is a lucky guy!

Kate Upton rocked a similar style for a birthday party. She posted two photos and a video on her Instagram on Jan. 14, writing, “I love a themed party! #roaring20s. Happy birthday @amyc23 ! Thanks for throwing a killer party! Took you turning 30 to get me out of my sweats and nursing bra.” Kate has been open and honest since having her baby on November 7, 2018. “Getting in a little cardio with a family beach walk,” she posted alongside an Instagram photo in late December. “I’m not going to lie to you and tell you I’ve been working out and eating healthy. It’s so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I’m trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it! I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019! #strong4me.”

Though Kate’s look was for a theme party, this classic hairstyle is not going out of fashion anytime soon. Lady Gaga wore old-Hollywood waves at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13, and Amy Adams rocked silky waves at the 2019 Golden Globes.