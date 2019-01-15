‘Roswell, New Mexico’s Nathan Parsons: The Show Will Have ‘Some Easter Eggs’ For OG Fans

The CW’s highly-anticipated ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ premieres Jan. 15. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY to star Nathan Parsons about the ‘reimagining’ of the original series, his ‘inspiring’ castmates, and more!

The CW is rebooting Roswell, which aired from 1999 to 2002, for a new generation. Roswell, New Mexico debuts Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. on The CW. The series follows Roswell native Liz Ortecho, who returns to her hometown 10 years after the death of her older sister. When Liz gets back to town, she reconnects with her teenage crush and the town’s sheriff deputy, Max Evans. Liz soon discovers a game-changing fact: Max is an alien, along with his sister, Isobel, and their friend, Michael. The series has been updated to reflect the present day. Liz is the daughter of an undocumented immigrant.

The show stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Michael Trevino, Tyler Blackburn, and more. HollywoodLife talked with Nathan at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards ahead of the show’s debut. “We are sort of calling it a reimagining! What we have tried to do is go back to the original book series and start from there as our framework,” Nathan said. “It is not a prequel. It is not a sequel. They have the same names for the most part, but we aren’t the same characters. We are now 10 years removed from high school and going about life and paying bills and having jobs and all those responsibilities.”

Nathan noted that original fans and cast members have been “so supportive” of this new Roswell adventure. “We try to give and provide some Easter eggs here and there to bring in that audience,” he said. Shiri Appleby, who played the original Liz, directed one of the episodes, and Nathan said she was “wonderful.”

The series was actually filmed in New Mexico, so the cast and crew got close as they shot the first season. “Honestly, this cast as a whole from day one has felt like family to me, and that is very rare to have an entire cast and every single person be so supportive of each other and challenge each other and push each other,” Nathan added. “On weekends, we all have lunch or dinner and kick back, and this cast has really been inspiring to me.”

Roswell, New Mexico is the second TV adaptation of the Roswell High book series, which was written by Melinda Metz. The show, developed by Carina Adly MacKenzie, will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.