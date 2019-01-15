Rob Kardashian & Summer Bunni ‘Hooked Up’ For Months Before Rumored Alexis Skyy Romance

Rob Kardashian has sparked rumors of a new romance with Alexis Skyy, but it was Summer Bunni who the reality star originally set his sights on and we’ve got texts to prove it!

Rob Kardashian, 31, recently took to Snapchat and showed off a dinner date with his “WCW” Alexis Skyy on Jan. 14. However, it was just a few weeks earlier that the reality star was crushing on another lovely lady, Summer Bunni, and we’ve got the receipts to prove it! HollywoodLife has text messages between the two, in which he reaches out to her saying, “It’s Rob,” and Summer responds, “Hey bae.” A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY tells us, “Rob wanted to hook up with Summer Bunni long before Alexis Skyy came around. Rob constantly texted Summer and wanted to be there for Summer especially when the Offset news broke.”

Summer made headlines in late 2018, when she revealed that the threesome rumors with Migos rapper, Offset, were “so true” in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Dec. 20. “Rob hoped that he would have a chance with Summer by being her shoulder to lean on during those hard times for her. Anytime Summer came to visit LA, Rob would hook up with Summer, and they dated off and on for a few months up until recently,” the insider added. Messages show Rob trying to console Summer as he texted her saying, “Try not to beat yourself about all that too much. What’s done is done and can’t do that forever. Meaning u [sic] can’t beat yourself up forever.”

We reached out to Rob and Summer’s rep for a comment, and we have not yet received a response from Rob’s rep. However, Summer’s rep, Antonio Velaz, tells us, “Yes, unfortunately the text messages are real. For that very reason is why I resign as Summer Bunni’s Crisis Mgr. However, due to some joint ventures and Brand Partnerships that haven’t yet matured, a business relationship has to remain in place. Lastly, I have no direct knowledge of them meeting up.”

When Rob documented his dinner date with Alexis, a fan called him out for hanging out with a woman who his ex, Blac Chyna, allegedly got into an altercation with on Jan. 12. “Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that,” he tweeted to a fan who told him to “grow tf up.”