Rob Kardashian Claims He Was Forced To Hire Security After Blac Chyna’s ‘Violent’ Attack In 2016

Things got so bad between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna during their breakup that he claims he had to spend thousands of dollars in security costs after she allegedly violently attacked him.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had several messy splits before breaking up for good, but according to the sock designer her alleged Dec. 14, 2016 attack against him set him back over $100,000. The Blast obtained court documents in his countersuit against her and Rob claims that a “violent attack” by his baby mama ended up costing him more than $17,000 to “repair/and or replace only part of the property” Chyna destroyed. The paperwork continues “Plaintiff also incurred substantial costs in changing locks and hiring security to deter additional violent attacks on his person and property.” Yikes! Hiring security guards is serious business.

The 31-year-old’s suit is in response to Chyna’s lawsuit against him where she’s seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars. He claims that she made a “malicious attack on him” and has receipts to prove the cost of the repairs. He says she “consumed a significant amount of drugs and alcohol” and went on to “damage a television, break down a door, damage the walls, destroy his cell phone and smash a gingerbread house that was made for the holidays.” Oh no! Not a gingerbread house.That’s just destroying holiday spirit.

The reality star claims that the partial bill for her damage totaled $17,697.48, which included $12,695.47 to replace drywall, repair holes left in his walls which then needed repainting and $3,119.01 to replace the destroyed TV. Chyna — real name Angela White — claimed in recent court docs obtained by the site that her ex is exaggerating the cost of the damage from their blowout fight. “Chyna will present evidence that the damaged gingerbread house was a gift to her from Kris Jenner. Regarding the television set, Chyna has informed them…that she will reimburse Rob for the cost to replace the television,” the court docs reveal. She claims the damage caused by the fight cost approximately $4,992.01. But that doesn’t take into account the security Rob hired to protect him after their fight.

The former couple’s highly volatile relationship was well documents on their E! reality show Rob and Chyna. The two fought constantly and ultimately broke up for good in 2017. On Dec. 17, 2016 after the fight that is documented in his lawsuit, Rob took to Instagram and showed off a heartbreaking video of how Chyna, 30, allegedly had packed up and moved out of their home, taking then one-month-old daughter Dream with her. She later took the to the ‘gram and wrote ” I’m DONE! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It’s so SAD & PATHETIC how low he’d stoop to cover up his personal issues! Rob is mentally ill and refuses to seek help! He self medicates which makes it worse. I have done nothing but help & loved him from the beginning! It’s Chy here I got my own! I was doing swell before I got with him!”