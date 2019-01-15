Rihanna Rocks Massive ‘Fenty’ Shades Sparking Rumors She’s Launching An Accessories Line

Could it be? Is Rihanna releasing more Fenty goodness? She already has amazing lingerie and award-winning beauty, and now, she was spotted rocking ‘Fenty’ sunglasses!

Fenty is forever! It seems like Rihanna, 30, is continuing to expand her empire. She stepped out on Jan. 15, wearing large sunglasses with “FENTY” engraved on the side. Is this a hint of good things to come? Why else would she be wearing sunglasses at night? The Shade Room reports that Fenty has trademarked “good and services” including eyeglass frames, sunglasses, accessories for mobile phones, tablet computers and more. We can only HOPE she’s launching accessories ASAP!

Some fans have been frustrated that she seems to be focusing on her Fenty businesses, rather than new music, but we say, keep ’em coming! She’s been modeling super sexy Valentine’s day lingerie from her Savage X Fenty collection. Every piece is totally flirty and sexy and has adorable heart details. We want everything for Valentine’s day and beyond! See RiRi rocking Fenty shades below.

Her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, continues to expand as well. She just released a whopping 50 shades of Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer and expanded the shade range of her Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation from 40 to 50 shades. She also dropped 8 shades of Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder as well as some new tools for 2019. She’s growing in all aspects of business and we are so happy for her!

News also broke on Jan. 15 that Rihanna is suing her own father for $75 million, according to The Fashion Law. She’s alleging his company Fenty Entertainment made money off her reputation and fraudulently promised Rihanna would be or perform at some of their events. Yikes!