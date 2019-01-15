Paris Jackson, 20, Enters Treatment Facility To Improve Her ‘Emotional Health’

Paris Jackson reportedly entered a treatment facility on Jan. 15 to work on her emotional health, after struggling with depression and anxiety for many years.

Paris Jackson, 20, checked herself into a treatment facility to work on her “emotional health,” according to People. “After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” a source close to the young star told the outlet. “She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her.”

Paris, who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, has been very open about her battle with depression and anxiety in the past. She was hospitalized in 2013 after a scary suicide attempt when she was just 15, and in 2017, she revealed to Rolling Stone that she tried to take her own life multiple times. “It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore,” she told the magazine, about her reasoning for the attempts. In the attempt that brought her to the hospital, Paris shockingly took 20 Motrin tablets and slashed her wrist. “I was crazy,” she explained. “I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.” Paris eventually attended a residential therapy program after the 2013 suicide attempt.

In addition to opening up about her struggles with depression and anxiety, Paris revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a much older “complete stranger” when she was a teen. “I don’t wanna give too many details,” she said in the Rolling Stone interview. “But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody.”

Paris’ treatment news comes after two other young stars in the entertainment industry recently received treatment for their struggles. Selena Gomez, 26, reportedly suffered an “emotional breakdown” when she was hospitalized, in Oct. 2018, due to complications from a kidney transplant she had in 2017. She ended up going to an East Coast psychiatric facility to receive treatment and returned to the public eye in Dec. Demi Lovato, 26, also entered a treatment facility after she suffered from an overdose and had to be hospitalized in July 2018. She’s been back home since Nov.

We wish Paris a full recovery to health and happiness as she gets help for her struggles.