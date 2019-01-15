Netflix Subscription Prices Going Up: How Much Will You Pay & When Does It Happen?

Say it ain’t so! Netflix is raising its prices for all subscriptions, the company just announced. Find out how much it’s gonna cost you, and when the change will happen.

Sorry, folks, but you can’t just put on a blindfold a-la Birdbox and ignore this. Netflix is officially raising its subscription prices again, the first time since October 2017. The price increase will happen immediately for new subscribers, and sometime within the “next few months” for existing users, according to a Netflix spokesperson. So, what’s the damage? Well, you’re going to pull a couple more dollars out of your bank account every month.

For the basic plan — the one that allows a single stream — the price goes up $1. That means the plan is now $9. The standard plan, Netflix’s most popular (two streams), sees a $2 increase to $13 a month. And the Netflix premium plan, currently $14 a month, will now cost $16. Oof. So, that sucks. But it’s apparently necessary for the company to continue to produce hundreds (at least it seems like it) original shows and movies, like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Stranger Things, Black Mirror, and The Haunting of Hill House. You can only get those in one place!

“We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience for the benefit of our members,” a Netflix spokesperson said. Netflix also has to compete against other streaming services, like Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Shudder. Disney is also getting ready to launch its own streaming service, and is slowly removing its properties from other sites. Hence, why Netflix-Marvel shows Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Iron Fist all suddenly got cancelled. It’s almost as if someone snapped their fingers and they disappeared… I’ll see myself out.