National Hat Day: Kylie Jenner & More Stars Looking Hot In Beanies, Baseball Caps & More

It’s National Hat Day! Celebrate this fun occasion by checking out photos of celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Olivia Culpo nailin’ their hat game!

National Hat Day is today, Jan. 15, so it’s time to celebrate! Headgear comes in tons of different shapes – think baseball caps, berets, Stetsons, beanies, etc. – and can be worn for tons of reasons. Hardhats protect your noggin, while aviator hats are made to keep you warm. But a lot of caps serve as fashionable accessories – and everyone from Rihanna to Priyanka Chopra can’t get enough of them.

One type of hat that gets plenty of love from celebs is the beanie. Hailey Baldwin has been spotted out with them, matching them to leather jackets for an edgy look that doubles as protection against chilly weather. Kylie Jenner is also a fan, having been spotted out in different beanies while traveling around the country with Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster during the rapper’s Astroworld tour in November and December 2018. Kylie would even put the cute caps on her baby girl!

But there are other options beyond the brimless cap. Olivia Culpo made a conductor’s hat look like the ultimate style must-have while on a trip to Kyoto, Japan on Jan. 6. The former Miss Universe shared a photo of her at “morning tea time” rocking the black accessory.

Olivia matched her headgear to her look, opting for black latex leggings, a trench coat, and a turtleneck. She added pops of color with her ruby lipstick and bright red booties. We loved this look! Check out the gallery above to see even more ways celebrities have styled hats. Happy National Hat Day!