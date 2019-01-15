‘Married At First Sight’ Recap: Jasmine & Will Have Their First Fight After Getting Married

Just because they’ve been paired up by experts doesn’t mean Jasmine and Will won’t have ‘fundamental differences.’ The ‘Married at First Sight’ couple butted heads for the first time on their honeymoon!

It’s honeymoon time! In the Jan. 15 episode of Married at First Sight, all four of the brand new couples took a trip to Costa Rica to celebrate the start of their marriage. After the nerves and excitement of their wedding day, this was the first chance they had to get to know each other — and while it was a seamless transition for some, it was a bit of a rocky start for others. Jasmine McGriff, 29, and Will Guess, 37, argued over gender roles, and Kate Sisk, 27, and Luke Cuccurullo, 30, kept struggling with the “awkward” physical aspect of their relationship. Kristine Killingsworth, 28, Keith Dewar, 29, Stephanie Sersen, 35, and AJ Vollmoeller, 37, on the other hand, really hit it off.

Jasmine & Will: These two may have kept up the funny banter from the altar straight into their first night together, but things turned a bit south on their honeymoon. Their first tense moment occurred on the back of two four-wheelers! Jasmine crashed hers into a tree and struggled to maneuver her way out of there, while Will looked on, unsure of how to get off of his bike. “I did not feel protected,” she said after their ride. “I did not feel that I was married. I just felt like I was alone.” They seemed to be getting along great later that night when they met up with the other couples for dinner, but their next solo meal took a turn when traditional gender roles came up. When Will admitted he was all about equality when it came to a marriage, with a man helping around the house and a woman helping with bills, Jasmine was not having it. “Even though I’m a strong independent woman, a man is supposed to be head of household,” she said. “50/50 is not providing.” Will, on the other hand, said these “fundamental differences” were not what he had “signed up for.”

Kate & Luke: Another episode, but the same issue! Kate and Luke struggled with PDA on their wedding day, and they were still dealing with the same awkwardness on their honeymoon. Although they shared a bed the first night and kept up cute, giggly banter on their trip to the zoo, Kate had yet to get a kiss from her husband and was hoping for more — especially when she saw how comfortable the other couples were together. “It feels like me and Luke don’t have the same level of affection, and I don’t know what to do,” she said. The new bride brought this up at dinner the next night with her husband, saying she didn’t want to make him uncomfortable, but she was ready when he was. Aw! Clearly her husband likes to take things slow, but maybe next episode will come with a kiss? Only time will tell!

Kristine & Keith: Kristine and Keith are still going strong! These two haven’t been having any trouble with intimacy, kissing in front of the cameras and even taking a bath together with bathing suits on — for now! Their only minor issue occurred when Kristine wanted to spend the first part of their honeymoon exercising. “Out of all this beautiful scenery, beautiful air, she finds the gym,” Keith said, while his wife joked that she had plans to turn his “keg” into a “six-pack.” We’ll see!

Stephanie & AJ: “We started laughing at the altar and we have not stopped laughing yet,” AJ said of his marriage to Stephanie — and it has been adorable to watch. Although the new bride admitted that she wasn’t used to dating someone with a more dominant personality than hers, she was liking it so far. But these two didn’t only have complementary senses of humor, but they had great physical chemistry as well! A couple of nights into their honeymoon, AJ admitted that he and Stephanie had slept together. “It was quite fun,” he said, while his wife added, “It was easy to get to intimacy. AJ and I are definitely attracted to each other. I want to have sex with my husband as often as possible.”

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesday nights at 8:00 on Lifetime, and the couples will continue their honeymoon. We can’t wait to see how the second half stacks up against the first!