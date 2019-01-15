Kylie Vs. Kendall Jenner: Who Rocked A ‘Flamingo’-Style Feathered Dress Better?

Kylie Jenner took a page out of her sister, Kendall’s style book, posing in a ‘flamingo’ feather dress! Which Jenner sister look do you like best!?

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram today with her back-to-brunette locks rocking a hot pink, high-neck feather gown, looking hotter than ever for a photoshoot with Sasha Samsonova. “felt like a flamingo in this dress,” Stormi’s mama captioned the pic and she was so on-point with the comparison! We couldn’t help but think back to Kendall Jenner‘s stunning, light purple feather gown at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards, which she also referred to as a “flamingo” dress! The lavender, V-neck Alexandre Vauthier Couture with a high slit was an absolute show-stopper at the event, where Kendall received the Influencer of the Year award. While many pointed out that her dress reminded them of the tropical bird, the model took it in stride, and even posted a flamingo gif next to a picture of herself in the dress to poke fun at the similarities.

Kylie’s dress, while a bright pink and high neck, featured a similar high slit to Kendall’s stunning dress. She rocked a pair of burgundy sandals with feather detail in the heel, and her newly dyed hair was a sexy mess. The sisters, while close in age, have pretty distinct styles, so they don’t twin too often, but when they do, we’re sure to make note! Recall, in 2016 the pair bought matching Ferrari Spiders and just recently in October, they teased a photoshoot in matching white bras. These days, Kylie and her daughter Stormi are always matching outfits, and when it comes to who wore it best… Sorry, Kylie — Stormi wins the cuteness award every time!

Most recently, Kylie matched Stormi to her sparkling outfit at Kim Kardashian‘s spectacular Christmas Eve party. At the same event, Khloe Kardashian matched her baby daughter True, with a white tulle skirt and embellished white turtle neck. The KarJenner’s know how to twin!