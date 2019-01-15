Kim Zolciak, 40, Hits The Beach In A Sexy Thong Bikini & Poses With Her Butt On Full Display

Kim Zolciak made time for the plastic surgeon and the beach during her trip to LA! The Bravo star posed in her ‘favorite place,’ the ocean, wearing a sultry thong bikini! See her incredibly toned figure… and her assets!

Kim Zolciak, 40, is living her best life in LA! The Don’t Be Tardy star is in California with her husband, Kroy Biermann, 33, and her daughter, Brielle, 21, where they’ve been making all the necessary stops — In-N-Out Burger, the plastic surgeon, the beach. Kim made sure to spend time at her “favorite place,” the ocean, where she showed off her bare booty in a thong bikini. She revealed her toned assets while she stood in the ocean, overlooking the LA sunset.

While the family’s trip isn’t out of the blue (they spend a ton of time on the west coast), Kim, Kroy and Brielle have been quite productive in LA. They stopped by Plastic Surgeon Dr. Garo Kassabian‘s Beverly Hills office, where they snapped a cute boomerang together. “Love you,” Kim captioned the video. Brielle also documented moments from their trip, including Kroy, who held the cutest little dog while out shopping. Brielle also made sure to show off her delicious meals — a burger and fries from In-N-Out and a caprese salad and parmesan cheese doused spaghetti from Il Pastaio.

Kim’s bikini snap (as seen below), put her incredible hour-glass figure on display. But, we’re wondering how many takes it took to get the perfect booty shot.The mother of six recently admitted that she takes tons of selfies before she decides which one will ultimately qualify for her Instagram page. “Like, obviously, I’m not going to post a picture where I think I look bad, you know. I think I’m only going to post my best picture. There’s about a hundred and ninety that come before the one that I post, or that one is out of the hundred and ninety – I’m only going to post a picture [I like],” she told Heather Dubrow as a guest on her podcast, December 20.

Kim Zolciak poses in a thong bikini while in the ocean in LA on January 14, 2019.

Kim also explained why she’s so confident. “I’ve worked really hard to kind of be a positive person, encourage other people, you know, be an incredible mom and wife, and it’s a work in progress every day for me,” she said. “But I genuinely do love who I am. And I think with that comes confidence.”

Fans can keep up with Kim and her family when their reality show returns for its seventh season. Don’t Be Tardy returns with back-to-back episodes on February 17 at 9 PM ET on Bravo.