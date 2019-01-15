Kim Kardashian Confronts Khloe Over Staying With Tristan: Everyone Thinks You’re An ‘Idiot’

Things got shady on ‘WWHL!’ Kim Kardashian said to Khloe Kardashian’s face that people think she’s an ‘idiot’ for not dumping Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her!

“If you were Khloe [Kardashian], would you have stayed with Tristan [Thompson]?” Andy Cohen, 50, asked Kourtney Kardashian, 39, during the “Plead The Fifth” segment on the Jan. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live. Kourt — who appeared with her sisters, Khloe, 34, and Kim Kardashian, 38 — struggled to answer at first. Eventually, she said that despite the infidelity, she would have chosen to stay with Tristan, 27. This seemed to be on brand, as Kim pointed out that Kourt stuck with Scott Disick, 35, “through a lot” and being loyal is “her personality.”

“When you have a family, you do anything you can for your family,” Kourt said, explaining both her choice in this question and her past actions with Scott. Kim then interjected, and that’s when things got a bit shady. “I will say,” the middle sister said to Khloe, “I’m not in your shoes, from seeing everything that happened, it’s SO easy and quick to be like, ‘oh my god, leave him, leave him.’ It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot for staying.” Wait, did Kim just call her sister an “idiot?”

Khloe certainly thought so, as she seemed to laugh off the inadvertent diss. “I didn’t mean it like it that!” Kim protested, and it seemed that she didn’t – honest! Also, to be fair to Kim, Khloe has probably has heard it all before. After all, she was married to Lamar Odom, 39, long before she got with Tristan, and she stuck by LO through a lot. Huh. Between Kourt and Khloe’s relationship issues, it’s almost as if dating is a complex and often frustrating experience, one that is magnified 100-fold when you’re members of a famous family.

Kim unintentionally calling her sister an idiot wasn’t the only shade she threw during that episode of WWHL. When playing “Plead The Fifth,” she was asked who’d she’d rather be stuck in an elevator with — Taylor Swift or Drake? Kim picked Taylor, after squashing their beef earlier in the show (“I feel like we’ve moved on”) Considering Kim and Kanye West have accused Drake of “threatening” their family, this answer isn’t that surprising. Speaking of family, during the episode of WWHL, Kim revealed that she and Ye are expecting a boy with their surrogate. So, that means North West, Saint West, and Chicago West are getting a baby brother!