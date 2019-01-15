Kim Kardashian officially revealed who she has the bigger beef with, Taylor Swift or Drake. When it comes to her enemies, she’d rather be stuck in an elevator with Tay than Drizzy.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian‘s beefs with other celebs, she revealed that she’s over hers with Taylor Swift while she’s still feuding with husband Kanye West‘s enemy Drake. The 38-year-old appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Jan. 14 and it was the first time she sat down alongside Kourtney, 39, and Khloe, 34, as a sisterly unit for an interview in over seven years. Since it was Kourt’s first time in the Clubhouse she had to play “Plead the Fifth” and when Andy asked “Which of your sisters is least exciting to look at?” — her obvious answer was going to be Kim after she made the same diss at her — Kourt passed the question to Kim, putting her sister in the hot seat.

That meant a new question and Andy asked “Who would you rather be stuck in an elevator with, Taylor Swift or Drake?” and Kim quickly and decisively said she’d rather be trapped with Taylor. She officially buried their longstanding feud earlier in the show during a game of “Squash That Beef” when she told Andy that she was “over it.” She revealed that they haven’t communicated but that “I feel like we’ve all moved on.”

After all it was way back in 2016 that Kim released a secret taped conversation between Kanye and Taylor where she gave him permission to rap about sleeping with her in the song “Famous,” something she previously said she never did. Tay hit back at the couple with scathing lyrics in her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do.” It’s 2019 now so thank goodness they’ve all put this behind them.

The Drake beef is much more recent. It started back last May when Pusha T‘s revealed that Drizzy had a secret son in his diss song “The Story of Addidon” which Yeezy produced. They had back and forth disses over the summer but the bitter feud between Kanye and Drake was re-ignited in December. “Drake called me threatening me. You threatened the safety of me and my family. Leave me and my family alone bro,” Ye tweeted on Dec. 13, 2018. Drake responded indirectly on Instagram where he shared a series of laughing crying emojis on his Stories. Kim then fired back on Twitter “@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”