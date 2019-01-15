3 Moves For A High, Tight Butt Like Kim Kardashian — Trainer Harley Pasternak Shows You: Video

Harley Pasternak trains celebs like Ariana Grande, Kim K, Lady Gaga, and is a featured trainer on Khloe Kardashian’s show ‘Revenge Body’ — read his top tips on getting YOUR best body in 2019 below!

Nina Dobrev, Shay Mitchell, Kim Kardashian — it’s hard to find a fit Hollywood star that Harley Pasternak hasn’t trained! Harley came into the HollywoodLife office to show us some moves (watch the exclusive video below) so you can get toned like a celeb in as little as 10 minutes a day! If you want a butt like Kim, Harley told us EXCLUSIVELY, “I think when you’re really trying to shape and tone your butt, there are three things to consider. And number one is you need to make sure that the body fat surrounding the butt is minimized, so it accentuates the ratio from waist to butt. Having a small waist is really important.”

“For that, I give all my clients a step goal to hit every day. So they’ll wear a Fitbit and have a 12,000 steps a day or 14,000 steps a day goal — they need to be burning those calories. Plus the walking, especially if there’s a little bit of a hill, is great for the butt and the hamstring glute area as well.”

“Number two, food-wise, that is part of the whole package. You want you make sure you’re lean around the butt. So protein and fiber, five times a day, three meals and two snacks, and staying well hydrated. And last but not least, and obviously very important, is resistance exercise. And, really, you need to challenge yourself with a lot of resistance for your muscles to change because, really, you’re trying to shape and sculpt and tone the glute muscles. You need to overload them with resistance!”

Harley told us, “Very subtle, submaximal, tiny, little range of motions are just not going to do it. Push it. Challenge yourself. You’re not going to hurt yourself when you’re training your butt. There’s a lot of padding there. So moves like a hip thrust, hip bridges, and single leg movements, like a reverse lunge, a skater lunge, a step up, anything where you’re really increasing the range of motion in your hip and going deep and feeling a stretch through your hamstring glute area — that’s great.”

I am seven months pregnant and was able to do body weight exercises with Harley (we used some accessories from Marshalls)! I was feeling the burn! The point is, anyone can do them and you can do them at home!

“There is no ideal,” Harley says in regards to reps or time spent working out. “There’s no one thing. It really depends on the exercise you’re doing, your fitness level, how many sets your doing, how many times you’re working out a week. But if you’re a beginner, why not three to four sets of 15 to 20 repetitions? You don’t need to go to the gym. It can be five to ten minutes. One of the toughest things I do with my clients for the lower body is we walk-lunge around the block. We do one exercise. And the whole thing’s over in ten minutes. But their butt and their legs are sore for five days to a week.”

“It’s the simplicity of doing one exercise very carefully, very properly, and very intensely that makes it so that if you really were only to do one exercise a day, and a different exercise each day of the week, corresponding to a different body part, that’s enough to make a difference.”