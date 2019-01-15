Khloe Kardashian Hoping Alexis Skyy Will Treat Rob ‘Right’ If They Date: She Wants Him To ‘Settle Down’

Khloe Kardashian has been very protective when it comes to younger bro Rob Kardashian and she’s hoping that any woman he dates, including Alexis Skyy, will lead him to a happy long-term love.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has only the best hopes for little brother Rob Kardashian, 31, and his love life. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star knows how much he’s been through when it comes to rocky romances in the past and now that there are rumors he might be dating his crush Alexis Skyy, 24, she wants to make sure it will lead to a healthy relationship.

“Khloe has always been super protective over her younger brother, Rob,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe has seen Rob go through his share of rough and messy breakups throughout his life, and get his heart broken time and time again. Khloe always dreams of a fairytale ending and that’s all she wants for Rob, so if he’s with a woman that treats him right and makes him smile, then she’s happy for him.”

It’s still not clear on whether or not Rob and Alexis are involved in a romance but if they indeed are, Khloe’s hoping they will take their time. “Khloe hopes that Rob takes things slowly with Alexis and not rushes into things too quickly,” the source continued. “She knows that Rob can get caught up in his emotions, but she truly wishes he finds the right woman who will love him for who he is, and who he can settle down with one day.”