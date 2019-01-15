Katherine Schwarzenegger Raved Over How ‘Good’ Chris Pratt Looked Before They Dated

‘You never know,’ Katherine Schwarzenegger said during a newly surfaced interview about Chris Pratt from 2017! Before their whirlwind romance and engagement, the author gushed over her now-fiancé and you have to watch the sweet clip!

Well, well, well — Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, had her sights set on Chris Pratt, 39, before they even met! In a newly surfaced interview from 2017, the author was asked to choose which actor Chris she was most into — Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans or Chris Pratt. Without hesitation, Katherine chose Chris Evans. But, she quickly retracted her answer after giving it a second thought. “Actually, Chris Pratt,” she told Access, explaining (and giggling), “Chris Pratt has been looking good lately so you never know.”

Chris and Katherine announced their engagement early Monday morning (January 14) — with the actor first revealing the news on Instagram. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” Chris captioned a photo of him kissing the side of Katherine’s cheek. Her oval-shaped diamond was clearly visible in the photo reveal. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The author was later spotted out on January 14 with her engagement ring on full display as she braved the LA rain. “Katherine’s engagement ring looks to be a 4 carat oval diamond on a solitaire band,” Alicia Davis, VP of Merchandise at Shane Co., told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after studying the ring. “With good clarity and color, [it] can cost around $100,000.” The Guardians of the Galaxy star’s proposal came amid their Cabo San Lucas, Mexico vacation with the Schwarzenegger family. Chris and Katherine first began dating in June 2018 after her mother apparently introduced them.

On the same day Chris and Katherine’s engagement news was revealed, the actor’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, 42, congratulated the couple. “I’m so happy for you both!!” Congratulations!”, she wrote under her ex’s IG photo. The pair, who announced their split in August 2017, share one child together, a son, Jack, 6.

Chris and Anna’s divorce was finalized in October 2018, and they’ve been getting along very well and co-parenting successfully. In fact, the ex’s were photographed together, along with their significant others (Faris is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett) when they all celebrated Halloween together, along with Jack.