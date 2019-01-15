Kailyn Lowry Responds To Pregnancy Rumors After Hints She’s Dating Chris Lopez Again

Kailyn Lowry may have only hinted that she’s back with her ex, but she 100% set the record straight on her pregnancy status. See for yourself!

Is Kailyn Lowry, 26, growing her brood? The Teen Mom 2 star already shares Isaac, 8, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 5, with Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 1, with Chris Lopez, but fans have been asking whether or not she’s expecting another — especially since she may be dating one of her exes again! “Absolutely not,” she wrote on Instagram when one of her followers asked her flat-out if she was pregnant. No question there! So if anyone was hoping to see her welcome her fourth in 2019, they’re going to have to be patient.

But while she made her pregnancy status crystal clear, Kailyn has been a little less forthcoming about possibly getting back together with Chris. Not only has she joked that they’re going to get married, but she said in Us Weekly‘s “Watch With Us” podcast earlier this month, “I mean, Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together. If that makes any sense. Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month!” She also added that he was a huge part of her life even if he didn’t appear on the reality show.

Considering Kailyn EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife.com that she’s currently dating someone from her past, a new relationship with Chris would fit the bill! They do have a sweet son together, after all — but she might keep the whole thing under wraps.

“I feel like all the relationships I’ve been in on TV, and played out in the media, have just been ruined,” she explained. “So I just want to keep that part of my life private at this point. As long as I’m on reality TV, I don’t know that I would ever expose my relationships the way I have in the past.”

So whether she’s with Chris or not, we’re wishing them both the best!