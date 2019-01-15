Report
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Finally Planning Epic Wedding: The Date, DJ & More Revealed

Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visit the London EyeJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about, London, UK - 18 Sep 2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visit the London EyeJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about, London, UK - 18 Sep 2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seen in St James Park , London. Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5025112 170918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Four months after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in a NYC courthouse, they’re getting ready to celebrate with a sure-to-be epic bash. Find out their 2019 wedding date and more, according to this new report!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will finally celebrate their marriage with family and friends on Feb. 28, according to Page Six. The paper claims that the happily-in-love couple sent out Save The Date cards for the bash, although a location was not specified. Feb. 28 happens to be one day before Justin’s birthday, and will be five and a half months after the pair legally tied the knot at a courthouse in September. Page Six also reports that dancers are already rehearsing for the wedding, and that Justin’s “personal DJ,” Tay James, will be playing music at the bash.

When Justin and Hailey first got married in New York City, they denied that they had legally wed, but it wasn’t long before the model changed her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber.” Justin has also been referring to the 22-year-old as his wife quite frequently. Justin and Hailey have been friends for years, and they briefly dated at the end of 2015 into the beginning of 2016. Things fizzled out, though, and they lost touch for a few years. They eventually reconnected, and by June 2018, they were public with their on-again romance (this was just three months after he ended things with Selena Gomez for the upteenth time).

Justin proposed to Hailey during a romantic trip to the Bahamas in July, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Recently, the two have been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles. Throughout this time as newlyweds, Justin and Hailey have done very little when it comes to their careers, and are clearly putting most of their focus into their relationship. However, Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, recently hinted that a new Justin album could be coming, and HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Hailey’s been inspiring LOTS of new music for him. We can’t wait!