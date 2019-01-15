Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Finally Planning Epic Wedding: The Date, DJ & More Revealed

Four months after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in a NYC courthouse, they’re getting ready to celebrate with a sure-to-be epic bash. Find out their 2019 wedding date and more, according to this new report!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will finally celebrate their marriage with family and friends on Feb. 28, according to Page Six. The paper claims that the happily-in-love couple sent out Save The Date cards for the bash, although a location was not specified. Feb. 28 happens to be one day before Justin’s birthday, and will be five and a half months after the pair legally tied the knot at a courthouse in September. Page Six also reports that dancers are already rehearsing for the wedding, and that Justin’s “personal DJ,” Tay James, will be playing music at the bash.

When Justin and Hailey first got married in New York City, they denied that they had legally wed, but it wasn’t long before the model changed her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber.” Justin has also been referring to the 22-year-old as his wife quite frequently. Justin and Hailey have been friends for years, and they briefly dated at the end of 2015 into the beginning of 2016. Things fizzled out, though, and they lost touch for a few years. They eventually reconnected, and by June 2018, they were public with their on-again romance (this was just three months after he ended things with Selena Gomez for the upteenth time).

Justin proposed to Hailey during a romantic trip to the Bahamas in July, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Recently, the two have been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles. Throughout this time as newlyweds, Justin and Hailey have done very little when it comes to their careers, and are clearly putting most of their focus into their relationship. However, Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, recently hinted that a new Justin album could be coming, and HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Hailey’s been inspiring LOTS of new music for him. We can’t wait!