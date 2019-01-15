Julianne Hough Opens Up About ‘Painful’ Sex Due To Endometriosis: We Have To ‘Stop’ Sometimes

Julianne Hough, like one in 10 women of reproductive age, suffers from endometriosis. And unfortunately, it can make sex painful. The ‘DWTS’ alum spoke about her struggle in a new interview.

The pain from endometriosis can be unbearable at times. And Julianne Hough knows that all too well. The dancer and actress, 30, revealed in an interview with Women’s Health that sometimes the condition gets bad enough that it affects her sex life with husband, pro hockey player Brooks Laich. “It can definitely cut things short,” Julianne said. “Sometimes we’re in the middle and I’m just like ‘AH, stop!'” Other times, she needs to tell Brooks that they have to stop altogether. But, Brooks is a good husband and understands that Julianne’s health comes first. “It can be really frustrating,” she said. “He only wants to love on me and make me feel good.”

The couple has now discovered that penetrative sex isn’t necessarily required for a hot and active sex life! It’s all about foreplay — and some creative moves in the bedroom. “There’s so much intimacy without actually having sex,” Julianne said. “There are some cool things we’ve learned and it’s literally been awesome.”

Endometriosis occurs when the tissue lining the uterus (endometrium) grows outside of the uterus. It can crop up in places like the ovaries, fallopian tubes, the bladder, and rectum. This misplaced tissue commonly causes chronic, intense pelvic pain and heavy periods, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). Julianne said she’s had symptoms of Endometriosis since age 15, but pushed through it; she just thought that was what periods felt like. It wasn’t until excruciating cramps sent her to the ER during a taping of Dancing With The Stars when she was 20 and got extensive testing that anyone even realized she had endometriosis.

Julianne hid her diagnosis from the public for years for fear that it would hold her back “personally, professionally, and relationship-wise,” she said. But now, she’s ready to open up and let other women with endometriosis know that they’re not alone!